Tommy McDonald (1934 – 2018), Hall of Fame receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles

Helped the Eagles win the 1960 NFL Championship

Tommy McDonald (1934 – 2018) was a Hall of Fame receiver best known for his time on the Philadelphia Eagles. Only 5’9" tall, the speedy McDonald was known for his toughness on the field. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, catching 495 passes and scoring 84 touchdowns during his 12 year career, winning the 1960 NFL Championship with the Eagles. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1998.

He also played for the Falcons, Rams, Cowboys, and Browns.

Died: Monday, September 24, 2018 (Who else died on September 24?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 84.

The 1960 NFL Championship game: McDonald caught a 35 yard touchdown pass from Norm Van Brocklin to lead the Eagles to a 17 – 10 victory over the Green Bay Packers. After he caught the touchdown, he slid into a snow bank and was lifted into the air by the crowd.

Notable quote: "I was always in the right place at the right time, I never lost a game in college. Then I arrived in Philadelphia, where they had two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. I stayed healthy. I missed only three games in my career. Life's been awesome."

What people said about him: "Tommy McDonald played the game with a passion and energy that was second to none." "He will be remembered as one of the most exciting players ever to play his position, but what really separated him and made him so unique was the infectious personality and charisma that he brought to his everyday life. He had a genuine love for this team, for the Philadelphia community, for the fans, and of course his family. He was a man of character, both on and off the field, who exemplified all the qualities that we hope to represent as an organization.” —Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie

