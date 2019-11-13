Virginia Leith (1925 - 2019), starred in “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die”

She also starred in the classic film noir “A Kiss Before Dying”

Virginia Leith was an actress who might be best known for her starring role in the cult classic movie, “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die,” released in 1962. The low budget sci-fi horror film was a favorite on the television show “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Leith was a model who started acting in the early 1950s, her first starring role was in Stanley Kubrick’s first film, “Fear and Desire.” She was featured opposite Robert Wagner in the 1956 classic film noir, “A Kiss Before Dying.” After a break from acting, Leith guest starred on many television series in the 1970s including “Starsky and Hutch” and “Baretta.”

Died: Monday, November 4, 2019. (Who else died on November 4?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 94.

