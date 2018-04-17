Born April 17

Canadian wrestler "Rowdy" Roddy Piper had some memorable matches with rivals such as Hulk Hogan. He also feuded with Lou Albano and even singer Cyndi Lauper. In 1985, MTV presented a match between Piper and Hogan, and Lauper was in Hogan's entourage. This was considered the start of Rock N' Wrestling. Piper also acted, appearing in cult movies such as "They Live." We remember his life as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1954: Roddy Piper, Canadian professional wrestler known for his rivalry with Hulk Hogan, is born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

1940: Billy Fury, English singer-songwriter whose hits included "Halfway to Paradise" and "It's Only Make Believe," is born in Liverpool, England.

1935: Bud Paxson, U.S. broadcaster who founded the Home Shopping Network, is born in Rochester, New York.

1934: Don Kirshner, U.S. songwriter and talent manager who managed groups including the Monkees, Kansas, and the Archies, is born in the Bronx, New York.

Kirshner started off in the business as a songwriter, penning "My First Love" for Bobby Darin. But he had more success in tapping songwriting talents such as Neil Diamond, Carole King, and Neil Sedaka. Kirshner's songwriters were tapped in the 1960s to create music for a group manufactured for TV – the Monkees. They became a huge sensation in both the TV and rock worlds and had hits including "I'm a Believer," which Diamond wrote. Read more

1923: Harry Reasoner, U.S. journalist who was a co-founder of "60 Minutes," is born in Dakota City, Iowa.

1918: William Holden, U.S. actor known for films including "Sunset Boulevard" and "Stalag 17," is born in O'Fallon, Illinois.

In movies and in life he was always on the move. From his first film role as an extra in "Prison Farm" in 1938, to his final notable role in "Network" (1976), he was a handsome, popular, and talented actor. He won an Academy Award for best actor in 1953 for his role in "Stalag 17." Introducing him on "The Tonight Show" in 1980, Johnny Carson said Holden "was never in a bad motion picture." Before foreign adventures were a way of life for Hollywood stars, Holden was an inveterate traveler, spending time in the Far East and maintaining homes in Palm Springs, Switzerland, and Kenya in East Africa, where he was the co-owner of the Mount Kenya Safari Club. "He's usually leaving for someplace or coming back from someplace," Carson said. Read more

1905: Arthur Lake, U.S. actor who played Dagwood Bumstead in a number of "Blondie" films and a short-lived TV show, is born in Corbin, Kentucky.

1897: Thornton Wilder, Pulitzer Prize-winning U.S. playwright and novelist whose well-known works include "Our Town" and "The Bridge of San Luis Rey," is born in Madison, Wisconsin.

1896: Señor Wences, Spanish ventriloquist known for his frequent appearances on "The Ed Sullivan Show," is born in Peñaranda de Bracamonte, Spain.

Thanks for your fantastic talent, Señor Wences. You made it look easy … or, as your puppet Johnny would say, "Easy for you, for me ees very deefeecult!" Read more

1837: J.P. Morgan, U.S. banker and financier who founded the banking firm J.P. Morgan & Co., is born in Hartford, Connecticut.

