Born August 15

Julia Child was one of the first great television chefs, opening up a world of TV cuisine that continues to grow today. The author or co-author of iconic cookbooks including "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," she took her skills to TV in 1963 with the Emmy-winning "The French Chef." Viewers grew to love Child's expert instruction as well as her warbly voice and relentlessly cheerful attitude, even in the face of the occasional cooking mishap. Child became one of the best-known chefs in America and influenced the menus of many an amateur chef. We remember Child's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1954: Stieg Larsson, Swedish author known best for his Millennium trilogy of novels, beginning with "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," is born in Skelleftehamn, Sweden.

1945: Gene Upshaw, U.S. professional football player with the Oakland Raiders who is the only NFL player in history to go to the Super Bowl in three different decades with one team, is born in Robstown, Texas.

His outstanding 15-season playing career was entirely with the Oakland Raiders and included two Super Bowl wins and seven Pro Bowl appearances. In 1983, he became executive director of the players' association and guided it through the 1987 strike that led to replacement football. By 1989, the players had a limited form of freedom, called Plan B, and in 1993, free agency and a salary cap were instituted. Read more

1934: Bobby Byrd, U.S. singer-songwriter who was a member of the Famous Flames along with James Brown, is born in Toccoa, Georgia.

1933: Bobby Helms, U.S. country music singer known best for his hit "Jingle Bell Rock," is born in Bloomington, Indiana.

1932: Jim Lange, U.S. host of game shows including "The Dating Game," is born in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Though Lange had a successful career in radio, he is known best for his television role on ABC's "The Dating Game," which debuted in 1965 and on which he appeared for more than a decade, charming audiences with his mellifluous voice and wide, easygoing grin. He also played host to many celebrity guests. Michael Jackson, Steve Martin, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others, appeared as contestants. Even a pre-"Charlie's Angels" Farrah Fawcett appeared on the program, introduced as "an accomplished artist and sculptress" with a dream to open her own gallery. Read more

1925: Bill Pinkney, U.S. singer who was the last surviving original member of the Drifters, is born in Dalzell, South Carolina.

Pinkney wasn't with the Drifters when they recorded their biggest hits. He left the band in 1958 because of an argument over cash. His distinctive bass voice can be heard on the group's version of the holiday classic "White Christmas." Even though he left the group, Pinkney didn't let go of the Drifters' name. He fought for laws allowing performers or bands to claim an affiliation with a classic group like the Drifters or the Coasters only if at least one member recorded with the original group. Read more

1925: Oscar Peterson, Canadian jazz pianist known for compositions including "Hymn to Freedom," is born in Montreal, Quebec.

1923: Rose Marie, actress and singer who starred as Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," is born in New York, New York.

1912: Julia Child, U.S. chef and author known for cookbooks including "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" as well as numerous TV cooking shows, is born in Pasadena, California.

Amazingly, she didn't even start cooking until she was already older than many of the contestants on "Top Chef." Beneficiary of a privileged West Coast upbringing, she'd struggled to find her true passion in life, working for a time as an ad copywriter in New York before joining the OSS (a precursor to the CIA) after the outbreak of World War II. Eventually, she wound up in what is now Sri Lanka and there met the love of her life, a worldly and sophisticated State Department worker named Paul Child who was 10 years her senior. The pair eventually moved to France, and it was while en route to Paris that Paul treated her to the meal that would shape the rest of her life. Read more

1885: Edna Ferber, U.S. author known for novels including "Show Boat" and "Giant," is born in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

1879: Ethel Barrymore, U.S. actress who was a member of the Barrymore acting dynasty, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1860: Florence Harding, U.S. first lady who was the wife of President Warren G. Harding, is born in Marion, Ohio.

1859: Charles Comiskey, U.S. baseball player and manager who was the founding owner of the Chicago White Sox, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1771: Sir Walter Scott, Scottish author of classic novels including "Ivanhoe" and "Rob Roy," is born in Edinburgh, Scotland.

1769: Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor of France from 1804 until 1815, is born in Ajaccio, France.

