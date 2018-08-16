Born August 16

Singer Eydie Gormé was known best as one-half of a husband-and-wife duo: Steve and Eydie. Along with husband Steve Lawrence, she exemplified 1960s pop with songs like "I Just Want To Stay Here" and "This Could Be the Start of Something." The duo appeared all over TV, on shows including "The Tonight Show" and "The Carol Burnett Show," and they were married for more than 55 years. Gormé also enjoyed considerable solo success, with her hit singles including "Blame It on the Bossa Nova" and "If He Walked Into My Life." We remember Gormé's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the King, Elvis Presley.

1963: Christine Cavanaugh, U.S. voice actress whose notable roles include the title character in "Babe," is born in Layton, Utah.

Cavanaugh lent her voice to many of the 1990s indelible cartoon characters, including Chuckie Finster in Nickelodeon's "Rugrats," Dexter on the Cartoon Network's "Dexter's Laboratory," and the live-action piglet of 1995's "Babe." Read more

1949: Scott Asheton, U.S. drummer with the Stooges, is born in Washington, D.C.

While the Stooges weren't a commercial success, they went on to become one of the significant bands in punk music. Their raw sound helped inspire the first generation of punk musicians. The band influenced acts from Patti Smith to the Ramones to Sid Vicious. The group landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. After recording three albums in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Stooges split and Iggy Pop went on to a successful solo career. The band reunited for 2007's "The Weirdness" and "Ready To Die," released in 2013. Read more

1944: Kevin Ayers, English singer-songwriter who was a founding member of the Soft Machine, is born in Herne Bay, England.

The band was part of the "Canterbury scene" – a group of bands known for a pastoral approach to music that combined elements of jazz, folk, and rock music. Soft Machine and Pink Floyd both enjoyed wide followings for their imaginative and experimental take on psychedelia. They were also known for their free-form, jazz-influenced live improvisations. Ayers also had a lengthy solo career and made many collaborative records, working with Syd Barrett, Brian Eno, Nico, and others. He released "The Unfairground" in 2007, ending a lengthy hiatus with an album that was critically acclaimed. Read more

1934: Diana Wynne Jones, English author whose novels include "Howl's Moving Castle," is born in London, England.

1930: Robert Culp, U.S. actor who had notable roles on "I Spy" and "The Greatest American Hero," is born in Oakland, California.

Culp followed "I Spy" with his most prestigious film role, in "Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice." The work of first-time director Paul Mazursky, who also co-wrote the screenplay, lampooned the lifestyles of the sexual revolution of the 1960s. Bob and Carol (Culp and Natalie Wood) introduced wife-swapping to their best friends, Ted and Alice (Elliott Gould and Dyan Cannon). Culp also had starring roles in such films as "The Castaway Cowboy," "Golden Girl," "Big Bad Mama II," and "Turk 182!" Read more

1930: Frank Gifford, U.S. NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver and later a broadcaster on "Monday Night Football," is born in Santa Monica, California.

"Frank Gifford was an icon of the game, both as a Hall of Fame player for the Giants and Hall of Fame broadcaster for CBS and ABC," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Frank's talent and charisma on the field and on the air were important elements in the growth and popularity of the modern NFL." Read more

1929: Bill Evans, U.S. jazz pianist who was a member of Miles Davis' band when they recorded the seminal "Kind of Blue," is born in Plainfield, New Jersey.

1928: Eydie Gormé, U.S. singer whose hits include "Blame It on the Bossa Nova," who also performed with her husband, Steve Lawrence, as Steve and Eydie, is born in New York, New York.

Gormé and Lawrence had an impressive, long-lasting career in English-language music as well, encompassing recordings and appearances on TV, in nightclubs, and in concert halls. Throughout it, they stuck for the most part with the music of classic composers like Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and other giants of Broadway and Hollywood musicals. They eschewed rock 'n' roll and made no apologies for it. Read more

1924: Fess Parker, U.S. actor known best for playing Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett on TV, is born in Fort Worth, Texas.

Forty years after he'd made his name portraying Davy Crockett, Parker still had fans seeking autographs and photos. But they wouldn't go to the Walt Disney lot in Hollywood, California, to find him. Instead, they'd travel farther north to the tasting room at the Fess Parker Winery near Santa Barbara, California, where the actor turned vintner signed autographs, shook hands, and posed for photos. Read more

1920: Charles Bukowski, German-American poet, novelist, and screenwriter whose books include "Ham on Rye" and "Pulp," is born in Andernach, Germany.

1894: George Meany, U.S. labor leader who was the first president of the AFL-CIO, is born in Manhattan, New York.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including the King, Elvis Presley.