Born December 22

Maurice and Robin Gibb were fraternal twins and two-thirds of one of the most successful pop groups of all time, the Bee Gees. Maurice preferred to be in the background focusing on arrangements, writing songs, and playing backing instruments. Robin was one of the lead singers for the group along with his brother Barry. Together, the three Gibbs produced some of the best harmonies ever recorded. We remember Maurice and Robin Gibb's lives today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1960: Jean-Michel Basquiat, U.S. artist who rose from the New York City graffiti scene to work with Andy Warhol and have his paintings exhibited at the Whitney Museum of Modern Art, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1949: Robin Gibb, English singer-songwriter who formed the Bee Gees with his brothers Maurice and Barry, recording smash hits including "Stayin' Alive" and "Jive Talkin'," is born in Douglas, Isle of Man.

"Since 1967, there have only been three albums that have truly affected the culture, and that's the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper," "Saturday Night Fever," and Michael Jackson's "Thriller." There's not many people who know what that feels like. We're like the guys who have been to the moon." – Robin Gibb Read more

1949: Maurice Gibb, English singer-songwriter who formed the Bee Gees with his brothers Robin and Barry, recording smash hits including "Stayin' Alive" and "Jive Talkin'," is born in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Maurice Gibb was known as the quiet one among the Bee Gees – he was much less of a frontman than his brothers Robin and Barry. But don't write off his contributions to the group just because he wasn't front and center as a lead singer. He played bass guitar, guitar, keyboards, and harmonica, and was a key part of the Bee Gees' songwriting, arranging and recording. Read more

1948: Lynne Thigpen, U.S. actress known best for playing the Chief in the "Carmen Sandiego" TV shows, is born in Joliet, Illinois.

1939: James Gurley, U.S. guitarist with Big Brother and the Holding Company, one of Janis Joplin's bands, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1921: Hawkshaw Hawkins, U.S. country music singer and Grand Ole Opry member who died in the plane crash that also killed Patsy Cline, is born in Huntington, West Virginia.

1917: Gene Rayburn, U.S. game show host known best for hosting "Match Game," is born in Christopher, Illinois.

1915: Barbara Billingsley, U.S. actress known best for her role as June Cleaver on the iconic sitcom "Leave It to Beaver," is born in Los Angeles, California.

Though "Leave It to Beaver" ended in 1963, it appeared so frequently in syndication that Billingsley had difficulty escaping her image as the sweet 1950s matron. With trouble getting other roles, she took time out of her career to travel the world. Her second wind came when producers took comedic advantage of her wholesome persona to cast her as a jive-talking passenger in "Airplane!", the 1982 hit film. Read more

1912: Lady Bird Johnson, U.S. first lady who was an advocate of beautifying the nation's cities and highways, and the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, is born in Karnack, Texas.

1905: Kenneth Rexroth, U.S. poet known as the Father of the Beats, who helped introduce haiku to the U.S. audience, is born in South Bend, Indiana.

1862: Cornelius McGillicuddy Sr., aka Connie Mack, U.S. baseball player and manager who was the longest-serving manager in Major League Baseball history, managing the Philadelphia Athletics for their first 50 seasons, is born in East Brookfield, Massachusetts.

1858: Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer of operas including "La bohème" and "Madama Butterfly," is born in Lucca, Italy.

