Born February 16

Margaux Hemingway was a granddaughter of the legendary novelist Ernest Hemingway. She became a supermodel in the 1970s, gracing the covers of fashion magazines such as Vogue and Elle. She was a regular at Studio 54 and was seen with such celebrities as Andy Warhol and Liza Minnelli. She also acted and starred in the movie "Lipstick." We remember Margaux Hemingway's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including singer Lesley Gore.

1954: Margaux Hemingway, U.S. model and actress who was the sister of actress Mariel Hemingway and the granddaughter of author Ernest Hemingway, is born in Portland, Oregon.

1953: John Bradbury, English drummer known best as the drummer for the ska group the Specials, is born in Coventry, England.

1952: James Ingram, the smooth voice behind the R&B hits, "Baby, Come to Me," and "Just Once," is born in Akron, Ohio.

1935: Brian Bedford, English actor who starred in many Shakespeare productions and received 7 Tony Award nominations, is born in Morley, England.

Bedford was a mainstay on Broadway who debuted in 1959 in the play "Five Finger Exercise," directed by John Gielgud. He appeared in 17 other Broadway plays including works by Shakespeare, Tom Stoppard, and Noël Coward. He voiced the role of Robin Hood in Disney's 1973 animated feature of the same name. He made many TV appearances including episodes of "Murder, She Wrote," "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "The Equalizer," and "Frasier." Read more

1935: Stephen Gaskin, U.S. author and activist who co-founded the commune called The Farm and was a Green Party presidential candidate in 2000, is born in Denver, Colorado.

In 1970, he led a caravan of about 320 hippies to 1,750 acres of rough ridge country where they founded the back-to-basics collective on about three square miles. It was meant to be an "experiment in sustainable, developmentally progressive human habitat," according to The Farm's website. By 1980, The Farm's population had grown to more than 1,200 in Lewis County near Summertown. But a financial crisis a few years later led to a reorganization in which members began paying monthly dues, according to Gaskin's obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1935: Sonny Bono, U.S. musician and politician who was one-half of the duo Sonny & Cher and served as mayor of Palm Springs, California, and in the U.S. House of Representatives, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

As Sonny & Cher's popularity began to wane in the face of psychedelia, Bono took the act to Vegas and began to reimagine them as a comedy duo. He wrote both Cher's barbs and his own genial replies, hoping his humor could help put their music back in the public eye. The Vegas act stalled for a while, but eventually the right people noticed it and brought the pair to TV. "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" was an immediate hit and stayed wildly popular … until their marriage exploded. For two years, the two worked on solo projects as they finalized a nasty divorce. But a 1976 reconciliation brought with it a short-lived return of the TV program, retitled "The Sonny & Cher Show." Read more

1934: Hal and Herbie Kalin, aka the Kalin Twins, U.S. recording artists who were one-hit wonders with their song "When," are born in Port Jervis, New York.

Their second single, "Forget Me Not," reached No. 12, but fans apparently did forget them, and subsequent releases never came close to matching that success. The twins resumed their normal lives, performing a few more times in the 1970s and one final time in 1989 at Wembley Stadium for Cliff Richard. Read more

1931: Otis Blackwell, U.S. songwriter whose compositions include Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel" and "All Shook Up," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1926: John Schlesinger, English film director who won an Academy Award for best director for "Midnight Cowboy," is born in London, England.

1926: Margot Frank, German girl who was the older sister of Anne Frank, is born in Frankfurt, Germany.

1923: Samuel Willenberg, Polish Jewish man who was the last survivor of the August 1943 Treblinka prisoners revolt and later became a painter and sculptor, is born in Czestochowa, Poland.

1921: Vera-Ellen, U.S. dancer and actress who starred in "White Christmas" with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and Rosemary Clooney, is born in Norwood, Ohio.

1920: Anna Mae Hayes, the first female general in the U.S. military, is born in Buffalo, New York.

1918: Patty Andrews, U.S. singer who was one of the Andrews Sisters, is born in Mound, Minnesota.

The three sisters – LaVerne (1911 - 1967), Maxene (1916 - 1995), and Patty (1918 - 2013) – began singing together as children in Minnesota. Youngest sister and lead singer Patty was just 7 when they started the group and only 12 when they won a local talent contest. Soon after, the girls hit the road, performing on the vaudeville circuit to help support their family. By 1940, the trio had several hit records, and the Andrews Sisters were household names. Read more

1909: Richard McDonald, U.S. businessman who co-founded McDonald's, is born in Manchester, New Hampshire.

1909: Hugh Beaumont, U.S. actor known best for playing Ward Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," is born in Eudora, Kansas.

Ward Cleaver was the father many children dream of – he remained calm and collected even when he was upset with his boys, and his punishments reasonably fit the crimes. Most importantly, he was there for his children and played an active part in their lives. More than a few children who watched "Leave It to Beaver" would have liked to have a dad who punished them when they did wrong, rather than one who was barely there at all. Read more

1903: Edgar Bergen, U.S. ventriloquist known for his characters Charlie McCarthy and Mortimer Snerd, and the father of actress Candice Bergen, is born in Decatur, Michigan.

Bergen and McCarthy were on air the night of Oct. 30, 1938, when Orson Welles broadcast his famous "War of the Worlds" and had a confused public believing the planet was under attack by Martians. At the time, many believed that only the fact so many people were listening to Bergen and McCarthy's show instead of Welles' kept the country from descending into chaos. On the other hand, many listening to Bergen switched to Welles during the musical interlude, thus missing the all-important disclaimer that the Martian invasion report was a work of fiction. Read more

