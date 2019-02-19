Born February 19

The author Carson McCullers often wrote about misfits and outsiders. Born in Columbus, Georgia, her Southern Gothic stories reflected her roots. One of her best known works is the novel "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter." The story of spiritual misfits in a small southern town was adapted into a movie starring Alan Arkin. McCullers suffered from ill health as an adult resulting from rhuematic fever at the age of 15 and alcoholism. She died from a brain hemorrhage at 50. We remember her life today on her 100th birthday as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1957: Falco, Austrian singer whose hits include "Rock Me Amadeus" and "Der Kommissar," is born in Vienna, Austria.

Inspir ed by the 1984 movie "Amadeus," the single was a massive hit in the spring of 1986, spawning tributes, parodies, and claims that Falco was a one-hit wonder (though considering the top-20 performance of his follow-up "Vienna Calling," he proved to be at least a two-hit wonder). With its synthesized sounds, unusual subject matter, and eclectic blend of German and English, "Rock Me Amadeus" exemplifies the weird 1980s. Read more

1954: Socrates, Brazilian soccer player who represented Brazil in two World Cups, is born in Belém, Brazil.

Indeed, Socrates was like no other on and off the field, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He became a doctor after retiring from football and later became a popular TV commentator and columnist, always with unique and controversial opinions. Since his playing days, Socrates never kept his political ideas to himself and often wrote about the subject in his columns. Known as Dr. Socrates because of his practice of medicine, he was constantly in demand from local media for interviews on varied subjects. Read more

1946: Karen Silkwood, U.S. union activist known for whistleblowing regarding safety practices in a nuclear facility, who was the subject of the 1983 movie "Silkwood," is born in Longview, Texas.

In the summer of 1974, Silkwood testified to the Atomic Energy Commission that she had found serious violations of health and safety regulations – including evidence of spills, leaks, faulty fuel rods, and enough missing plutonium to make multiple nuclear weapons. She also alleged the company had falsified inspection records. Not long after, some strange things began happening. Read more

1940: Bobby Rogers, U.S. singer-songwriter who was a longtime member of the Miracles, is born in Detroit, Michigan.

Rogers formed the group in 1956 with cousin Claudette Rogers, Pete Moore, Ronnie White, and Smokey Robinson. Their hits included "I Second That Emotion" and "The Tears of a Clown." Rogers and the Miracles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. He shared songwriting credits with Robinson on the Temptations' "The Way You Do the Things You Do," the Contours' "First I Look at the Purse" and the Miracles' "Going to a Go-Go." Read more

1937: David Margulies, U.S. character actor known for his role as the mayor in the movie "Ghostbusters," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1930: John Frankenheimer, U.S. director whose films include "Birdman of Alcatraz" and "The Manchurian Candidate," is born in Queens, New York.

1924: Lee Marvin, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series "M Squad" and won an Oscar, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his performance in "Cat Ballou," is born in New York, New York.

Marvin started out on the big screen with a series of small soldier roles in war flicks, but a TV show would give him his big break. As steely cop Frank Ballinger, Marvin made "M Squad" a hit … and "M Squad" made Marvin famous. After the success of "M Squad," Marvin's roles grew bigger and more interesting – like his turn as the title character in "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance." Marvin didn't star, but his role was prominent … and he had the box-office cachet of acting alongside John Wayne and James Stewart. Read more

1920: C.Z. Guest, U.S. socialite and fashion designer who wrote a column for the New York Post, is born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Guest was dressed by the most talented designers, lived at the most exclusive addresses – Boston's North Shore, Long Island, Palm Beach – married at best man Ernest Hemingway's home in Cuba, rode the most thorough-bred thoroughbreds, and partied in the most rarefied circles. The Duke and Duchess of Windsor were her children's godparents. Her portrait was painted by Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, and Diego Rivera. Read more

1917: Carson McCullers, U.S. author known for novels including "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" and "The Member of the Wedding," is born in Columbus, Georgia.

1911: Merle Oberon, Indian actress known best for her performance in "Wuthering Heights," is born in Mumbai, India.

1901: Florence Green, English soldier who was a member of the Women's Royal Air Force and the last surviving veteran of World War I from any country, is born in London, England.

The service trained women to work as mechanics, drivers, and in other jobs to free men for front-line duty. Green went to work as a steward in the officers' mess, first at the Narborough airdrome and then at RAF Marham in eastern England, and was serving there when the war ended. Decades later, Green remembered her wartime service with affection, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1473: Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish astronomer who postulated that the Earth revolved around the Sun, is born in Torun, Poland.

