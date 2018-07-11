Born July 11

Yul Brynner rose to fame playing a king – King Mongkut of Siam in the classic musical "The King and I." Playing the role on Broadway for years, the Russian native won two Tony awards, and when he reprised the role for the movie adaptation, he won the Academy Award for best actor. In "The Ten Commandments," he played another great leader, Ramses II, and in "The Magnificent Seven," he played a gunfighter protecting a village. Brynner was known for his iconic shaved head, a style he adopted while starring in "The King and I," and stuck with for the rest of his life. We remember Brynner's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Lady Bird Johnson.

1947: John Holt, Jamaican singer-songwriter who was a reggae star in the 1970s, is born in Kingston, Jamaica.

1931: Thurston Harris, U.S. singer who had a hit with "Little Bitty Pretty One," is born in Indianapolis, Indiana.

1924: Brett Somers, Canadian-American actress and comedian who was a regular panelist on "Match Game" and had a recurring role on "The Odd Couple," is born in Saint John, New Brunswick.

1920: Yul Brynner, Russian-American actor known for roles in movies including "The King and I," "Anastasia," and "The Magnificent Seven," is born in Vladivostok, Far Eastern Republic.

And of course, we can't forget Brynner's most famous king – Mongkut, king of Siam. It's the role we most associate with Brynner, and that's no surprise, since in addition to playing Mongkut in the classic film musical "The King and I" (opposite Deborah Kerr), Brynner played the king onstage for an astonishing 4,525 performances on Broadway and beyond. The longevity of his role won him a special Tony Award in 1985, just months before his death. Read more

1918: Venetia Burney, English educator who suggested the name for the newly discovered planet Pluto when she was 11, is born in Oxford, England.

1899: E.B. White, U.S. author of popular children's books including "Charlotte's Web" and "Stuart Little," is born in Mount Vernon, New York.

1767: John Quincy Adams, U.S. politician who was the sixth president of the United States, serving from 1825 to 1829, is born in Braintree, Massachusetts Bay.

1274: Robert the Bruce, Scottish king who regained Scotland's independence from England, is born in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including Lady Bird Johnson.