Born July 9

Bon Scott was the face of hard rock band AC/DC in their earliest days of fame as their lead singer and lyricist from 1974 until his death in 1980. Scott can be heard on classic tracks including "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "T.N.T.," and "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)" – the last of which features Scott on bagpipes, learned just for the song. Scott's high-powered vocals helped AC/DC break through from local fame in their home of Australia to international success, and he's remembered as one of the greatest heavy metal vocalists of all time. We remember Scott's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including TV sitcom legend Isabel Sanford.

1950: Gwen Guthrie, U.S. singer-songwriter known best for her 1986 hit, "Ain't Nothin' Going on but the Rent," is born in Okemah, Oklahoma.

1946: Mitch Mitchell, English drummer who was a member of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, is born in London, England.

During his career Mitchell played with the best in the business – not just Hendrix, but also Eric Clapton, John Lennon, the Rolling Stones, Jack Bruce, Jeff Beck, Muddy Waters, and others. Mitchell was a member of a later version of the Jimi Hendrix Experience that performed the closing set of the Woodstock Festival in August 1969 – where Hendrix played a psychedelic version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the band launched into "Purple Haze." Read more

1946: Bon Scott, Scottish-Australian singer who was the frontman of the hard rock band AC/DC, is born in Forfar, Scotland.

When Malcolm and Angus Young needed a new singer for their band AC/DC, Scott wasn't necessarily the obvious choice. He was 28 – seven years older than Malcolm, and nine years older than Angus – and the brothers figured he was too old to rock. Scott returned the insult, wondering if the inexperienced musicians were even able to rock. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship: After trading barbs and one jam session, AC/DC named Scott their new singer. Read more

1935: Mercedes Sosa, Argentine folk singer who won a number of Grammy awards and was a UNICEF ambassador, is born in San Miguel de Tucuman, Argentina.

1934: Michael Graves, U.S. architect who designed the Portland Building as well as product lines for Alessi, Target, and J.C. Penney, is born in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In 2003, Graves was paralyzed from the waist down from an infection. He used a wheelchair for the rest of his life. After the illness, he began a third career, designing for people with disabilities. He designed items including a wheelchair, heating pads, bathroom handrails, and accessible homes for the Wounded Warrior Project. He was recognized by another president for this work when President Barack Obama named him to the United States Access Board in 2013. Read more

1933: Oliver Sacks, British neurologist and author known for his best-selling case studies including his book "Awakenings," is born in London, England.



Sacks' 1973 book, "Awakenings," about hospital patients who'd spent decades in a kind of frozen state until Sacks tried a new treatment, led to a 1990 movie in which Sacks was portrayed by Robin Williams. It received three Academy Award nominations. Read more

1930: Buddy Bregman, U.S. music arranger who worked with Bing Crosby, Judy Garland and Louis Armstrong, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1929: Lee Hazlewood, U.S. singer-songwriter and record producer known best for his collaborations with Nancy Sinatra, is born in Mannford, Oklahoma.

Hazlewood wrote and sang some of the coolest hits of the 1950s and '60s. Working with Duane Eddy, Nancy Sinatra, and more, the maverick songwriter brought his "cowboy psychedelia" to the airwaves. Read more

1928: Vince Edwards, U.S. actor known best for starring as the title character on TV's "Ben Casey," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1911: Mervyn Peake, English author known best for his "Gormenghast" series, is born in Kuling, China.

1909: Basil Wolverton, U.S. cartoonist and illustrator whose work was featured in Marvel Comics and Mad magazine, is born in Central Point, Oregon.

1909: Eddie Dean, U.S. singer-songwriter and actor known best for his song "I Dreamed of a Hill-Billy Heaven," is born in Posey, Texas.

1819: Elias Howe, U.S. inventor who was a pioneer of the sewing machine, is born in Spencer, Massachusetts.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including TV sitcom legend Isabel Sanford.