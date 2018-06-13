Born June 13

Anyone who loved "Hollywood Squares" probably knows Paul Lynde best as the center square – it was a coveted spot, and Lynde made it work for him with the wacky jokes that won him two Emmy awards. He was also a regular on "Bewitched," playing Uncle Arthur, and he starred on Broadway in "Bye Bye Birdie," later reprising his role in the film adaptation. Even when he wasn't in a starring role, Lynde was all over television, taking guest spots on popular shows, hosting comedy specials, and heading up a number of short-lived sitcoms. We remember Lynde's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1948: Garnet Bailey, Canadian professional ice hockey player with the Boston Bruins and other teams who was on United Airlines Flight 175 during the 9/11 attacks, is born in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Bailey, 53, known as Ace, played 11 seasons in the NHL, and was a scout for 20 years, the last seven as director of pro scouting for the Los Angeles Kings. The team's general manager, Dave Taylor, said Mr. Bailey had a gift for measuring the intangibles that a player could "bring to the table." Read more

1942: James Carr, U.S. soul singer who sang the well-known hit "The Dark End of the Street," is born in Coahoma, Mississippi.

1940: Bobby Freeman, rhythm and blues singer-songwriter known best for his hit song “Do You Want To Dance,” is born in Alameda County, California.

1939: Tom Cheek, U.S. sportscaster who was well-known as the voice of the Toronto Blue Jays, is born in Pensacola, Florida.

1929: Ralph McQuarrie, U.S. designer and illustrator who designed characters and effects for movies including "Star Wars," "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and "Cocoon," is born in Gary, Indiana.

McQuarrie's original concepts included the look of some of pop culture's most recognizable characters, including Darth Vader, C-3P0 and R2-D2. He also created the look of the Stormtroopers and the lightsaber. Other movies to which McQuarrie contributed concept illustrations included "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." He won an Academy Award for visual effects for his work on the 1985 film "Cocoon." Read more

1928: John Nash, U.S. mathematician who won a Nobel Prize and was the subject of the book and movie "A Beautiful Mind," is born in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Known as brilliant and eccentric, Nash was associated with Princeton University for many years, most recently serving as a senior research mathematician. He won the Nobel Prize in economics in 1994 for his work in game theory, which offered insight into the dynamics of human rivalry. It is considered one of the most influential ideas of the 20th century. Read more

1926: Paul Lynde, U.S. actor and television personality known best as a longtime panelist on "Hollywood Squares," is born in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

1925: Kristine Miller, U.S. actress who appeared in many Westerns and noir films including "Too Late for Tears," is born in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

1918: Ben Johnson, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "The Last Picture Show," is born in Foraker, Oklahoma.

1913: Ralph Edwards, U.S. game show host whose programs included "Truth or Consequences" and "This Is Your Life," is born in Merino, Colorado.

"This Is Your Life" also was born on radio and then migrated to television, running on NBC-TV from 1952 to 1961. It featured guests, many of them celebrities, who were lured in on a ruse, then surprised by Edwards announcing, "This is your life!" Relatives and old friends then would be brought on to reminisce about the guest. Among the people whom he caught unaware were Marilyn Monroe, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, Bob Hope, Andy Griffith, Buster Keaton, Barbara Eden, Bette Davis, Shirley Jones, Jayne Mansfield, and Carol Channing. Read more

1893: Dorothy L. Sayers, English author known best for her mystery series featuring Lord Peter Wimsey, is born in Oxford, England.

1892: Basil Rathbone, English actor known best for playing Sherlock Holmes in a series of 14 movies, is born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

1865: William Butler Yeats, Irish poet whose well-known works include "The Tower" and "The Winding Stair and Other Poems," is born in Dublin, Ireland.

