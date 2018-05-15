Born May 15

Eddy Arnold had one of the longest and most prolific careers in country music history. For more than 60 years, he recorded and performed, and he even set a record for the longest time between a singer's first Billboard-charting single and last: 62 years and 11 months between "Each Minute Seems Like a Million Years" in 1945 and "To Life," released just after his 2008 death. In between, Arnold had an amazing 147 songs on the Billboard country music charts, and he was a Grand Ole Opry member for many years. We remember Arnold's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including country music legend June Carter Cash.

1940: Roger Ailes, Chairman and CEO of Fox News, is born in Warren, Ohio.

1936: Paul Zindel, U.S. author and playwright whose novels for young adults include "The Pigman" and "My Darling, My Hamburger," is born in Staten Island, New York.

1923: Richard Avedon, U.S. photographer who took famous photos of the Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Christopher Reeve, and others, is born in New York, New York.

As a Publishers Weekly review once noted, Avedon helped create the cachet of celebrity – if he took someone's picture, they must be famous. His fun-loving, fantasy-inspiring approach helped turn the fashion industry into a multibillion-dollar business. Scores of imitators struggled to replicate his signature style, known simply as the Avedon Look. "The world's most famous photographer," trumpeted a 2002 story on Avedon in The New York Times. It was a title he wore for decades; back in 1958, he was named one of the world's 10 finest photographers by Popular Photography magazine. Read more

1918: Joseph Wiseman, Canadian actor known best for playing the title character in "Dr. No," is born in Montreal, Quebec.

Wiseman was a Broadway star throughout the 1940s and 1950s, and he also appeared on numerous TV shows, including "The Twilight Zone," "Night Gallery," "MacGyver," and "L.A. Law." Read more

1918: Eddy Arnold, U.S. country music singer whose hit songs include "I'll Hold You in My Heart" and "Make the World Go Away," is born in Henderson, Tennessee.

From traditional country music to the innovative Nashville sound, Arnold continued to record throughout his life and kept his music current. His approach worked: With 147 career singles on the Billboard country charts, he is second only to George Jones in chartability. At 48, Arnold became the youngest performer ever inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was a Grand Ole Opry member, a Grammy Hall of Fame honoree, a recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy, and a recipient of a National Medal of Arts award. Read more

1905: Abraham Zapruder, Russian-American man who recorded a famous home movie of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, is born in Kovel, Russian Empire.

1905: Joseph Cotten, U.S. actor whose notable movies include "Citizen Kane" and "Duel in the Sun," is born in Petersburg, Virginia.

1902: Richard J. Daley, U.S. politician who was mayor of Chicago for 21 years, is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1859: Pierre Curie, French physicist who received the Nobel Prize in physics along with his wife, Marie Curie, is born in Paris, France.

1856: L. Frank Baum, U.S. author who wrote "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" as well as a number of sequels and other books, is born in Chittenango, New York.

In the book's introduction, Baum wrote that "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" was written "solely to please children of today. It aspires to being a modernized fairy tale, in which the wonderment and joy are retained and the heartaches and nightmares are left out." The book proved an instant success. The reading public called for more tales, and Baum eventually wrote 13 sequels, becoming known as the Royal Historian of Oz. Read more

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including country music legend June Carter Cash.