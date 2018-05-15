Died May 15

June Carter Cash was part of the Carter Family before starting her own musical family with her third husband, Johnny Cash. Carter Cash was a regular at the Grand Ole Opry, together with her mother and sisters, and distinguished herself with a natural charm and comedic talent. In addition to her abilities as a musical performer, Carter Cash was a trained actress and an alumna of the Actors Studio in New York City. She appeared on shows like "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" and "Gunsmoke," as well as the film "The Apostle." In 1968, she married Johnny Cash. The two remained together until June's death in 2003. We remember Carter Cash's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Garo Yepremian, Cyprus-born NFL kicker who played for the Miami Dolphins during their two Super Bowl championships in the 1970s, dies at 70.

2013: Linden Chiles, U.S. character actor who had recurring roles on the TV series "Convoy," "Banacek," and "James at 15," dies at 80.

2011: Barbara Stuart, U.S. actress who appeared on countless TV shows including "The Andy Griffith Show," "Three's Company," and "The Untouchables," and played the girlfriend of Sergeant Carter on "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.," dies at 81.

2009: Wayman Tisdale, U.S. NBA power forward who averaged more than 15 points a game and was a three-time All-American at the University of Oklahoma, who also was a jazz bassist and had a No. 1 album on the contemporary jazz chart, dies at 44.

Tisdale, a 6-foot-9-inch forward from Tulsa with a soft left-handed touch, played in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns. He averaged 15.3 points for his career. He was on the U.S. team that won the gold medal in the 1984 Olympics. After his basketball career, he became an award-winning jazz musician, with several albums making the top 10 on the Billboard charts. In 2009, he was elected to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Read more

2008: Alexander Courage, U.S. composer known best for composing the theme music for the TV series "Star Trek," dies at 88.

2007: Yolanda King, U.S. activist and actress who was the daughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and appeared in the movie "Ghosts of Mississippi," dies at 51.

King – an actor, speaker, and producer – was the founder and head of Higher Ground Productions, billed as a "gateway for inner peace, unity, and global transformation." On her company's website, King described her mission as encouraging personal growth and positive social change. Read more

2007: Jerry Falwell, U.S. Southern Baptist pastor and televangelist who founded Liberty University, dies at 73.

2003: June Carter Cash, U.S. country music singer and actor who was a member of the Carter Family and the wife of singer Johnny Cash, dies at 73.

It was a marriage that thrived on June's nurturing: As her stepdaughter, Roseanne Cash, said at June's funeral, "If being a wife were a corporation, June would have been a CEO. It was her most treasured role." Read more

1994: Gilbert Roland, Mexican actor who starred as the Cisco Kid in the movie series, dies at 88.

1994: Royal Dano, U.S. character actor who played numerous movie and TV roles, including 13 appearances on "Gunsmoke," and provided the voice of President Abraham Lincoln for more than two decades in the Hall of Presidents attraction at Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida, dies at 71.

1992: Barbara Lee, U.S. singer who was a member of the girl group the Chiffons, whose hit songs included "He's So Fine" and "My Boyfriend's Back," dies one day short of her 45th birthday.

1991: Ronald Lacey, English actor known best for his villainous roles in movies, including Gestapo agent Major Ernst Toht in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," dies at 55.

1989: Johnny Green, U.S. composer and arranger whose songs include the jazz standards "Out of Nowhere" and "Body and Soul," dies at 80.

1988: Andrew Duggan, U.S. character actor who appeared in many movies and had roles on more than 140 television programs, including "Bonanza" and "The Fugitive," dies at 64.

1985: Jackie Curtis, U.S. actor who was one of the Warhol Superstars and appeared in "Flesh" and "Women in Revolt," dies of a heroin overdose at 38.

1972: Nigel Green, South African-born British character actor who starred as Hercules in "Jason and the Argonauts," dies at 47.

1886: Emily Dickinson, U.S. poet who is considered one of the great American poets, dies at 55.

