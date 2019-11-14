Born November 14

Veronica Lake remains an icon of Hollywood glamour and beauty, in addition to her success as an actress. She won acclaim for the comedy "Sullivan's Travels" and the thriller "The Blue Dahlia." She was one of the most bankable stars of the 1940s as the quintessential femme fatale in noir movies like the classic "This Gun for Hire." Struggles with mental illness and alcoholism led to her reputation for being difficult to work with, and her career cooled in the 1950s. Lake would still find scattered success throughout the rest of her life, including brief stage work, television hosting, and her well-received memoir. Fifteen years after her death, Lake's signature hairstyle showed up on another Hollywood icon, as part of the character design for femme fatale Jessica from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." We remember Lake's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1961: Brett Walker, U.S. musician and songwriter whose music was heard on more than 300 television shows, including "One Tree Hill" and "Sex and the City," is born in Norman, Oklahoma.

Walker was an accomplished singer, songwriter, and talented musician. He was a top U.S. artist as well as a renowned international performer, with many awards to his credit. He traveled the world performing in concert. Read more

1945: Sue Hamilton, U.S. model and actress who had roles in several beach party movies, is born in Glendale, California.

1936: Cornell Gunter, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who was a member of the Platters and the Coasters, is born in Coffeyville, Kansas.

1936: Freddie Garrity, English singer and actor who was the lead singer of Freddie and the Dreamers, is born in Manchester, England.

1936: Carey Bell, U.S. blues harmonica player who played with Willie Dixon and Jimmy Dawkins, is born in Macon, Mississippi.

Bell was a bridge between the styles of first-generation Chicago blues players such as Marion "Little Walter" Jacobs and Big Walter Horton and the players who followed, such as Billy Branch, said Bruce Iglauer, the founder and head of Bell's record label, Alligator Records. "Carey took the big tone that Little Walter brought with amplifying the harmonica in the first place and using distortion from the microphone to thicken the sound of the instrument, and he combined that with a funkier, more contemporary rhythm feel," Iglauer said. Read more

1929: Jimmie Piersall, former Boston Red Sox star who wrote about his struggle with mental illness, is born in Waterbury, Connecticut.

1927: McLean Stevenson, U.S. actor well-known for playing Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake on the TV series "M*A*S*H," is born in Normal, Illinois.

1922: Veronica Lake, U.S. movie star of the 1940s known for her peek-a-boo hairstyle, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

The hairstyle that made Lake famous wasn't planned. We can imagine her stylist sighing in frustration when, at a publicity photo shoot, a lock of Lake's hair fell out of place and covered her right eye. But someone at that shoot knew that Lake's unruly lock was the next big thing, and Lake began to cultivate the look. Peering out from behind her long, blond hair created an aura of mystery and won her film noir fame as she vamped her way through the moody movies of the 1940s. Read more

1922: Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian diplomat who was the United Nations secretary-general from 1992 until 1996, is born in Cairo, Egypt.

1921: Brian Keith, U.S. actor who appeared in "The Parent Trap" and played Bill Davis on the 1960s TV sitcom "Family Affair," is born in Bayonne, New Jersey.

1919: Johnny Desmond, U.S. singer whose many hits included "Guilty," "The Yellow Rose of Texas," and "Play Me Hearts and Flowers," is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1916: Sherwood Schwartz, U.S. television producer who created the classic TV sitcoms "Gilligan's Island" and "The Brady Bunch," is born in Passaic, New Jersey.

While critics didn't always love Schwartz's shows (to state it kindly), he defended them as good entertainment that didn't rely on dumb jokes. He was proud of what he saw as richly drawn characters and quality writing. Though the premise of "Gilligan's Island" was a bit ridiculous, the characters were classic and the jokes well-written. And the children on "The Brady Bunch" faced realistic problems that were of genuine concern to young viewers – in Schwartz's words, "the difficulty of being the middle girl; a boy being too short when he wants to be taller; going to the prom with zits on your face." Read more

1915: Martha Tilton, U.S. swing-era singer known best for "And the Angels Sing" with Benny Goodman and "I'll Walk Alone," is born in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Tilton joined the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra in 1935, but she didn't make her first recording until 1937 when she joined Goodman and remained with him until 1939, when she left in a shake-up after the departure of Harry James. While with Goodman, she performed in a famous swing concert at Carnegie Hall in 1938. Read more

1908: Joseph McCarthy, U.S. senator from Wisconsin who led an anti-communist crusade in the 1940s and '50s, is born in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

1907: William Steig, U.S. illustrator and author whose works include "Shrek!", "Sylvester and the Magic Pebble," and "Doctor De Soto," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

During his professional career, he created more than 1,600 drawings and 117 covers for The New Yorker, completed more than 25 children's books, and collected honors including a National Book Award. His work – often centered on anthropomorphic and adventurous animals, tough-talking children, and evolving, neurosis-challenged adults – managed to be humorous as well as touching, thought-provoking, and soothing. Read more

1907: Astrid Lindgren, Swedish author known best for the "Pippi Longstocking" series, is born in Vimmerby, Sweden.

Lindgren gave Pippi the kind of life most children would love: She lives alone in a big house with her monkey and her horse, and her two best friends live right next door. Though Pippi's father loves her, he's usually off on a sea voyage, leaving Pippi to govern herself. She has superhuman strength (she can lift her horse with one hand) and she's very smart, with a special talent for duping adults who try to take advantage of children. She's eccentric, free-spirited, and does whatever she wants. Read more

1906: Louise Brooks, U.S. actress famous in the 1920s for her bobbed brunette hairstyle, is born in Cherryvale, Kansas.

1904: Dick Powell, U.S. actor who starred in the film noir "Murder, My Sweet," is born in Mountain View, Arkansas.

1900: Aaron Copland, U.S. composer whose works include "Fanfare for the Common Man" and "Appalachian Spring," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

Alfr ed Stieglitz, photographer and husband of painter Georgia O'Keefe, was instrumental in shaping a young Aaron Copland's ambitions as Stieglitz called for the creation of uniquely, unmistakably American art. Copland's compositions would be increasingly informed by jazz and American popular music. Read more

1896: Mamie Eisenhower, first lady and wife of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, is born in Boone, Iowa.

1840: Claude Monet, artist and founder of French impressionist painting, is born in Giverny, France.

Monet's series of water lily paintings was created at the height of his career, a time when his work was both prolific and masterful. It was when he lived at Giverny, a village in northern France on the banks of the River Seine. The idyllic countryside, and Monet's own lovingly maintained gardens, served as models for some of his best works. Read more

