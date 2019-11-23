Born November 23

Harpo Marx, the story goes, lacked his brothers' verbal wit, and his lines were reassigned to them. In another version, he just had trouble memorizing his lines. Whatever the reason, Harpo became the silent clown of the Marx Brothers, using props, physical comedy, sound effects, and hilarious facial expressions to get laughs in movies such as "Duck Soup" and "Animal Crackers." But that voice we never heard was reportedly deep and sonorous, and during his last public appearance, months before his death in 1964, he picked up the microphone and spoke for minutes, stunning the audience. We remember Marx's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1959: Dominique Dunne, U.S. actress who appeared in "Poltergeist" and was the daughter of author Dominick Dunne, is born in Santa Monica, California.

1951: David Rappaport, English actor who appeared in "Time Bandits" and "The Bride," is born in London, England.

1943: Andrew Goodman, U.S. civil rights advocate who promoted black voter registration in Mississippi and was killed by the Ku Klux Klan, is born in New York, New York.

1942: Susan Anspach, actress who starred in the 1970’s films “Five Easy Pieces” and “Play It Again, Sam,” is born in Queens, New York.

1939: Betty Everett, U.S. soul singer known best for "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)," a Billboard top-10 hit in 1964, is born in Greenwood, Mississippi.

1936: Steve Landesberg, U.S. actor and comedian nominated for three Emmys for his role on the sitcom "Barney Miller," is born in New York, New York.

Landesberg's detective Arthur Dietrich was noted for his endless knowledge and expertise on seemingly every obscure subject imaginable, which was coupled with a sometimes patronizing attitude. He once refused to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to a fellow officer, explaining he was an agnostic and wouldn't know whom to thank, according to his 2010 obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

1929: Gloria Lynne, U.S. jazz vocalist who had a hit with "I Wish You Love," is born in Harlem, New York.

1926: R.L. Burnside, U.S. singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his electric delta blues sound, is born in Harmontown, Mississippi.

1924: Paula Raymond, U.S. actress who appeared on "Perry Mason," "Rawhide," and many other television shows, is born in San Francisco, California.

1915: John Dehner, U.S. actor whose appearances included playing Pat Garrett opposite Paul Newman in the movie "The Left Handed Gun," is born in Staten Island, New York.

1902: Victor Jory, Canadian actor who starred on the TV series "Manhunt," is born in Dawson City, Yukon.

1888: Harpo Marx, U.S. comedian and actor who was the second oldest of the Marx Brothers and never spoke during performances, is born in New York, New York.

1887: Boris Karloff, English actor well-known for his movie portrayals of Frankenstein, is born in London, England.

1804: Franklin Pierce, the 14th president of the United States, is born in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.

