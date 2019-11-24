Born November 24

Donald "Duck" Dunn may be most famous for his turn in "The Blues Brothers" and its sequel – he was the bassist in the backing band for the famous duo – but his musical skill turned up all over rock 'n' roll for decades. As a sought-after session musician, he played on hit records for stars including Elvis Presley, Otis Redding, and Eric Clapton. He was a member of Booker T. & the MGs as well as a record producer and a songwriter. We remember Dunn's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including legendary singer Freddie Mercury.

1968: Todd Beamer, U.S. software salesman who was on Flight 93 on September 11 and helped overtake the plane with other passengers before it could be flown into Washington, D.C., is born in Flint, Michigan.

His wife of seven years, Lisa, described Beamer, a business student at Wheaton College, as a loving and athletic man. Lisa Beamer said she hadn't been watching TV that morning and was unaware of what was going on until a friend called and asked if Todd was OK. She turned on the TV and saw the crashes, then tried to find out his itinerary. When news broke of the Pennsylvania crash, "my heart sank," she said, figuring that his flight would be in that general area by that time. Read more

1950: Bob Burns, U.S. drummer who was a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, is born in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burns was one of five musicians who founded the band in Jacksonville, Florida. While Burns was with the group, it recorded "Sweet Home Alabama," ''Gimme Three Steps," and "Free Bird." He left the group in 1974. He continued to play for fun or in guest appearances nationally, said his father, Robert Burns Sr. Early on, the group played in the Burns' family garage. Read more

1944: Candy Darling, U.S. actress known best for her roles in Andy Warhol films, who was a muse of the Velvet Underground, is born in Queens, New York.

1943: Richard Tee, U.S. pianist known best as a studio musician who played with Paul Simon, Duane Allman, and George Harrison, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1941: Donald "Duck" Dunn, U.S. bassist who played with Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, and the Blues Brothers, is born in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dunn performed on recordings with Eric Clapton, Neil Young, and many others, and specialized in blues, gospel, and soul, according to his 2012 obituary by The Associated Press. He played himself in the 1980 hit movie "The Blues Brothers." He received a lifetime achievement Grammy Award in 2007 for his work with Booker T. and the MGs. Read more

1925: William F. Buckley Jr., conservative U.S. author and commentator who founded the magazine National Review, is born in New York, New York.

Editor, columnist, novelist, debater, TV talk show star of "Firing Line," harpsichordist, transoceanic sailor, and even a good-natured loser in a New York mayor's race, Buckley worked at a daunting pace, taking as little as 20 minutes to write a column for his magazine, the National Review, according to his 2008 obituary by The Associated Press. Yet on the platform he was all handsome, reptilian languor, flexing his imposing vocabulary ever so slowly, accenting each point with an arched brow or rolling tongue, and savoring an opponent's discomfort with wide-eyed glee. Read more.

1913: Howard Duff, U.S. actor who starred on the TV series "Felony Squad" and had a recurring role on "Knots Landing," is born in Charleston, Washington.

1913: Geraldine Fitzgerald, Irish-born U.S. actress nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "Wuthering Heights," who starred in the movie "Dark Victory" with Bette Davis, is born in Greystones, Ireland.

1912: Teddy Wilson, U.S. jazz pianist who played with Louis Armstrong, Lena Horne, and Billie Holiday and with Benny Goodman and Gene Krupa in the Benny Goodman Trio, becoming one of the first black musicians to perform in a prominent racially integrated group, is born in Austin, Texas.

1912: Garson Kanin, U.S. writer and director who co-wrote many movies with his wife, Ruth Gordon, including "Adam's Rib," is born in Rochester, New York.

1911: Kirby Grant, U.S. actor mostly in B movies and Westerns known best for starring on the TV series "Sky King," is born in Butte, Montana.

1897: Charles "Lucky" Luciano, Sicilian-born U.S. Mafia boss who is considered the father of Modern Organized Crime in the United States, is born in Lercara Friddi, Sicily.

1888: Dale Carnegie, U.S. author known for his courses in self-improvement, is born in Maryville, Missouri.

1868: Scott Joplin, U.S. composer and pianist who is considered the Father of Ragtime and who wrote the popular "Maple Leaf Rag," is born in northeast Texas.

1784: Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States from 1849 until his death of a stomach ailment while in office, is born in Barboursville, Virginia.

