Born September 14

Amy Winehouse brought the sound of 1960s girl groups to 21st-century radio, updating a classic genre for a new generation. Her second album, "Back to Black," was a worldwide smash hit, with hit singles including "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," and "Love Is a Losing Game." The album won Winehouse five Grammy awards in 2008, including best new artist, song of the year, and record of the year. Her retro look became iconic – beehive hairdo, cat-eyed eyeliner, vintage-inspired outfits. She was poised for further stardom as she influenced other artists, but before she could record a follow-up album, she succumbed to addiction and died at 27, joining a tragic group of musicians who also died at that too-young age. We remember Winehouse's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1983: Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter whose hit singles include "Rehab," is born in London, England.

On her second release, Winehouse strayed from the jazz sound of "Frank" in favor of an eclectic homage to 1960s soul – particularly girl groups – and contemporary R&B. Lead single "Rehab" catapulted Winehouse to the top of the charts and was named the best song of 2007 by Time magazine and won three Grammy awards in 2008, including song of the year. The follow-up singles didn't disappoint. By 2008, Winehouse had begun to formulate new projects and talk about a third album, but other than a few songs contributed to compilation albums, more music wasn't to be. Read more

1954: Barry Cowsill, U.S. musician who was a member of the Cowsills along with his siblings and mother, is born in Newport, Rhode Island.

1949: Ed King, guitarist for the Strawberry Alarm Clock and Lynyrd Skynyrd who co-wrote "Sweet Home Alabama," is born in Glendale, California.

1949: Fred "Sonic" Smith, U.S. guitarist with the hard rock band MC5, is born in West Virginia.

1949: Steve Gaines, U.S. guitarist who was among the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd who died in a 1977 plane crash, is born in Seneca, Missouri.

1933: Harve Presnell, U.S. actor whose movies include "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and "Fargo," is born in Modesto, California.

1928: Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer known for his iconic picture of Che Guevara, is born in Havana, Cuba.

1927: Martin Caidin, U.S. author whose novel "Cyborg" was adapted into the TV show "The Six Million Dollar Man," is born in New York, New York.

1914: Clayton Moore, U.S. actor known best for playing the title character on TV's "The Lone Ranger," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1911: William H. Armstrong, U.S. author of children's books including the Newbery Medal-winning "Sounder," is born in Lexington, Virginia.

1898: Hal Wallis, U.S. actor and producer who produced "Casablanca" and "True Grit," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

1879: Margaret Sanger, U.S. activist, writer, and nurse who founded Planned Parenthood, is born in Corning, New York.

