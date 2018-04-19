Died April 19

Levon Helm achieved fame as the drummer and lead vocalist of the Americana group the Band. His soulful voice can be heard on such classic songs as "The Weight." Helm also acted, appearing in "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "The Right Stuff." We remember Helm's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Aaron Hernandez, Tight end for the New England Patriots who was sentenced to life in prison for murder, dies at 27.

2016: Milt Pappas, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher for the Chicago Cubs who was a three-time All-Star, dies at 76.

2013: Al Neuharth, U.S. businessman and founder of the newspaper USA Today, dies at 89.

Neuharth changed the look of American newspapers by filling USA Today with breezy, easy-to-comprehend articles, attention-grabbing graphics, and stories that often didn't require readers to jump to an inside page. Read more

2013: E.L. Konigsburg, U.S. author known for her children's books including "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler," dies at 83.

She won the John Newbery Medal in 1997 for her book "The View From Saturday" and in 1968 for "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler." The Newbery is one of the top honors for children's literature. Her family says she wrote 16 children's novels and illustrated three picture books. Read more

2013: Alan Arbus, U.S. actor known best for his role as Dr. Sidney Freedman on the TV series "M*A*S*H," dies at 95.

Arbus didn't begin acting until his 40s. He was a TV regular who appeared on several series but was known best as Freedman, who counseled shell-shocked U.S. Army surgeons on a dozen episodes of "M*A*S*H" between 1973 and 1983. Read more

2012: Levon Helm, U.S. drummer and vocalist for the influential group the Band who were known for songs including "Up on Cripple Creek" and who also were Bob Dylan's backing band for many years, dies at 71.

As the drummer and one of the lead singers for the Band, Helm helped drive a roots-rock revival that's still going strong today. In a year when the charts were full of psychedelic rockers and funky rhythm and blues, the band blended country with rock to create something very different. "Music From Big Pink," their debut album, was a slice of Americana that didn't storm the charts, but quietly crept into our consciousness until, today, it's regarded as one of the best and most important rock albums of all time. Read more

2012: Greg Ham, Australian musician who played multiple instruments as a member of the band Men at Work, dies at 58.

Ham was perhaps known best for playing the famous flute riff in the band's smash 1980s hit "Down Under." But the beloved tune came under intense scrutiny in recent years after the band was accused of stealing the catchy riff from the children's campfire song "Kookaburra Sits in the Old Gum Tree." The publisher of "Kookaburra" sued Men at Work, and in 2010 a judge ruled the band had copied the melody. The group was ordered to hand over a portion of its royalties. Read more

2011: Elisabeth Sladen, English actress known best for her role as Sarah Jane Smith on the TV series "Doctor Who," dies at 65.

Sladen joined the broadcast in 1973 as Doctor Who's assistant Sarah Jane Smith, opposite Jon Pertwee and Tom Baker. Sladen went on to star in spinoff "The Sarah Jane Adventures," four series of which were carried on the BBC's children's channel, CBBC. Read more

2010: Guru, U.S. rapper who was a member of the rap duo Gang Starr with DJ Premier, dies at 48.

2005: Ruth Hussey, U.S. actress who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role opposite James Stewart in "The Philadelphia Story," dies at 93.

Her first movie role, in the 1937 Tracy film "Big City," was uncredited. Three years later, she was Tracy's leading lady in "Northwest Passage." She received an Oscar nomination for supporting actress for playing Elizabeth Imbrie, the sassy photographer who accompanies Stewart to cover a socialite's wedding in "The Philadelphia Story." Read more

2004: Norris McWhirter, English writer who co-wrote "The Guinness Book of Records" with his brother Ross, dies at 78.

1998: Octavio Paz, Mexican poet, writer, and diplomat who won the 1990 Nobel Prize in literature, dies at 84.

1994: Larry Davis, U.S. blues singer and guitarist known best for co-writing the song "Texas Flood," dies at 57.

1989: Daphne du Maurier, English author and playwright whose best-known works include "Rebecca" and "The Birds," which were both turned into successful movies, dies at 81.

1987: Hugh "Lumpy" Brannum, U.S. singer and actor known best for his role as Mr. Green Jeans on the children's TV show "Captain Kangaroo," dies at 77.

1986: Alvin Childress, U.S. actor known best for his role as Amos on the TV comedy "Amos 'n' Andy," dies at 78.

1949: Ulrich Salchow, Swedish figure skater who won the world championships a record 10 times and created the popular "Salchow jump," dies at 71.

1882: Charles Darwin, English naturalist and geologist well-known for his theory of evolution, dies at 73.

1824: Lord Byron, English poet who is considered one of the great poets and remains widely read and influential, dies at 36.

