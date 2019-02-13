Died February 13

Waylon Jennings first made music in a recording studio in 1958 thanks to help from Buddy Holly, who hired Jennings to play bass for the "Winter Dance Party Tour" in 1959. The ill-fated tour ended with a plane crash that claimed the lives of Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, who had taken Jennings' seat on the doomed flight. Jennings went on to work as a radio disc jockey before forming his own band, the Waylors. He eventually found success in the 1970s as part of the outlaw country movement and as the balladeer for "The Dukes of Hazzard." We remember Jennings' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including college football legend Eddie Robinson.

2016: Antonin Scalia, U.S. Supreme Court associate justice who served on the high court from 1986 until his death, dies at 79.

Appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1986, Scalia was one of the primary conservative voices for the court. His legal opinions reflected his views as an originalist, meaning he interpreted the U.S. Constitution as he believed it was intended at the time was written. Read more

2015: Faith Bandler, Australian campaigner for the rights of Indigenous Australians and South Sea Islanders, dies at 96.

The daughter of a slave labourer, Bandler was a tireless social activist and champion of aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Read more at Sydney Morning Herald

2014: Ralph Waite, U.S. actor known best for his role as John Walton Sr. in "The Waltons," dies at 85.

"The Waltons," which aired on CBS from 1972 to 1981, starred Waite as John Walton, and Richard Thomas played his oldest son, John-Boy, an aspiring novelist. The gentle family drama was set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. His co-stars praised both the actor and the man in reaction to his death, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. "I am devastated to announce the loss of my precious 'papa' Walton, Ralph Waite," said Mary McDonough, who played daughter Erin Walton. "I loved him so much; I know he was so special to all of us. He was like a real father to me. Goodnight Daddy. I love you." Read more

2012: Lillian Bassman, U.S. fashion photographer whose photos were featured for many years in Harper's Bazaar, dies at 94.

2012: Freddie Solomon, U.S. NFL wide receiver who won two Super Bowl championships with the San Francisco 49ers, dies at 59.

During his stint in San Francisco, Solomon also ran for 329 yards and three touchdowns as an important member of late Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh's West Coast offense, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. "There was no one who gave more on and off the field than Freddie," Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana said. "The kindness he demonstrated was inspirational to all that knew him, and a joy to be around. The warmth of his smile will be forever embedded in my mind and heart. ..." Read more

2010: Lucille Clifton, U.S. poet, writer, and educator who was twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, dies at 73.

2007: Charlie Norwood, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia from 1995 until 2007, dies at 65.

A feisty, tobacco-chewing conservative who loved to hunt and who railed against government bureaucracy, Norwood was part of the Republican wave that took control of Congress in 1994. He came out of nowhere to beat Democratic incumbent Don Johnson, becoming the first Republican to represent that northeastern Georgia district since shortly after the Civil War, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. Read more

2005: Dick Weber, U.S. professional bowler who was one of the pioneers of the sport and one of the most popular players, dies at 75.

Weber, a skinny right-hander, was a postal worker in Indianapolis with a growing reputation as a top bowler when he was lured to St. Louis in 1955 to bowl with a famous local team, the Budweisers, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. The team's record of 3,858 pins in one match stood for more than three decades. After the Professional Bowlers Association was formed in 1958, Weber became the national bowler of the year in 1961, 1963, and 1965. Read more

2003: Kid Gavilan, Cuban boxer who was the world welterweight champion from 1951 until 1954, dies at 77.

2002: Waylon Jennings, U.S. country music star and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, dies at 64.

The Nashville establishment liked to use their own studio musicians – Jennings preferred his band, the Waylors. The Nashville sound relied on lots of syrupy strings and crooning vocals – Jennings liked a rougher sound with more traditional country-music instrumentation. And the big-label heads liked a certain sameness to the music they put out, playing to the masses – Jennings sought artistic freedom, to create the music that he liked. Read more

1996: Martin Balsam, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "A Thousand Clowns," dies at 76.

1990: Ken Lynch, U.S. actor who appeared in more than 180 movie and TV roles, and played Sgt. Grover on "McCloud," dies at 79.

1983: Marian Nixon, U.S. actress who had the starring role in "Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm," dies at 78.

1980: David Janssen, U.S. actor well-known for his role as Dr. Richard Kimble on "The Fugitive," dies of a heart attack at 48.

1976: Lily Pons, U.S. operatic soprano who was also an actress, dies at 77.

1968: Mae Marsh, U.S. film actress who was a star during the silent era and had a major role in "Birth of a Nation," dies at 73.

1965: Jerry Burke, U.S. pianist for "The Lawrence Welk Show," dies at 53.

1960: Delmar G. Roos, U.S. automotive designer who co-created the military jeep, dies at 71.

1958: Dame Christabel Pankhurst, leading English suffragette who was known as Queen of the Mob, dies at 77.

1954: Agnes Macphail, Canadian politician who was the first woman to be elected to parliament, dies at 63.

1883: Wilhelm Richard Wagner, German composer known primarily for his operas, dies at 69.

1728: Cotton Mather, U.S. colonial author and Puritan minister who supported the Salem witch trials, dies at 65.

1542: Catherine Howard, fifth wife of King Henry VIII of England, is executed for adultery at roughly 19 years of age.

