Died February 20

2014

Garrick Utley, U.S. broadcast journalist who was the first to cover the Vietnam War on-site, dies at 74. Standing a lanky 6-foot-6, Utley was known for his courtly and knowledgeable on-the-air manner, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. An opera buff, for a time he hosted Public Broadcasting Service's Live From the Met. "Garrick was the first of our generation to crack the starting lineup of NBC News in the glory days of Huntley-Brinkley," said former Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw, who called him a journalistic "man for all seasons" who was "always the complete gentleman." Read more

2010

Alexander Haig, U.S. Army general who served as U.S. secretary of state to President Ronald Reagan, dies at 85. Haig's long and decorated military career launched the Washington career for which he is better known, including top posts in the Nixon, Ford, and Reagan administrations, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He never lived down his televised response to the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. Hours after the shooting, then Secretary of State Haig went before the cameras intending, he said later, to reassure Americans that the White House was functioning. "As of now, I am in control here in the White House, pending the return of the vice president," Haig said. Read more

2009

Larry H. Miller, U.S. businessman well-known as the owner of the NBA's Utah Jazz, dies at 64.

2006

Curt Gowdy, U.S. sportscaster well-known as the voice of the Boston Red Sox and for being the lead play-by-play man for football on NBC during the 1970s, dies at 86. Gowdy made his broadcasting debut in 1944 and went on to call the first Super Bowl in 1967 as well as 13 World Series and 16 All-Star games, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He also called the famous "Heidi" pro football game in 1968. In 1951, Gowdy became the main play-by-play voice on the Red Sox broadcast team. He left in 1966 for a 10-year stint as "Game of the Week" announcer for NBC. He also was the host of the American Sportsman series. Read more

2005

John Raitt, U.S. actor who appeared onstage, on television and in movies, including a leading role in the movie The Pajama Game, and was the father of singer Bonnie Raitt, dies at 88.

Pam Bricker, U.S. jazz singer and professor of music who was a frequent guest vocalist for the Thievery Corporation, dies by suicide at 50.

Hunter S. Thompson, U.S. gonzo journalist whose work includes Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, takes his own life at 67. Thompson is credited with pioneering New Journalism — or, as he dubbed it, "gonzo journalism" — in which the writer made himself an essential component of the story. Much of his earliest work appeared in Rolling Stone magazine. "Fiction is based on reality unless you're a fairy-tale artist," Thompson told The Associated Press in 2003. "You have to get your knowledge of life from somewhere. You have to know the material you're writing about before you alter it." Read more

Sandra Dee, U.S. actress known for her roles in Gidget and A Summer Place, dies at 62. Dee was born to play the ingénue. With her cute-as-a-button features and petite figure, she was the picture of wide-eyed innocence (rather than bedroom-eyed sensuality). Again and again, she played the cutie pie. Typecast? Probably. But she played the role so perfectly that it's hard to get too upset about it. Read more

2003

Ty Longley, U.S. guitarist for the band Great White, dies in the Station Nightclub fire at 31. Longley loved The Simpsons, the Pittsburgh Steelers, running, boogie boarding in the ocean and writing in his journals. Perhaps most of all, the 31-year-old guitarist for Great White loved playing music. "I can tell you he LIVED for that stage and for his fans," wrote his girlfriend, Heidi Peralta, on Longley's website, tylongley.com. "He always wanted to travel and be a dad and soon a husband BUT still tour." Read more

2001

Rosemary DeCamp, U.S. actress who starred on The Bob Cummings Show, dies at 90.

1999

Gene Siskel, U.S. film critic who co-hosted a popular television movie review show with Roger Ebert called At the Movies, dies of cancer at 53. Siskel's thoughtful, plain-spoken reviews proved popular with Chicago readers, and in 1975, a producer at the local public TV station had the bright idea of pairing Siskel with another young critic at the Chicago Sun-Times named Roger Ebert. Their monthly show, Opening Soon at a Theater Near You, soon went weekly as Sneak Previews. An instant success, the show became one of the most popular PBS shows in history before it outgrew public television and was commercially syndicated first as At the Movies and later as simply Siskel & Ebert, a nod to the fact that both hosts had become household names. Read more

1997

Zachary Breaux, U.S. jazz guitarist who played in Roy Ayers' band, dies at 36.

1996

Solomon Asch, U.S. psychologist who was well-known for his conformity experiments, dies at 88.

1992

Joan Dixon, U.S. actress known best for her role in the film noir Roadblock, dies at 61.

Dick York, U.S. actor well-known as the first Darrin on the popular sitcom Bewitched, dies of emphysema at 63. Five years after injuring his back in an accident, York was cast in a role that he played perfectly: Bewitched's befuddled Darrin Stephens. Though he wasn't up to all the physical comedy that was so popular in sitcoms of the day, he still received plenty of laughs as his Darrin tried to navigate the world as the husband of a practicing witch. Read more

1985

Clarence Nash, U.S. voice actor who voiced the iconic Donald Duck along with Daisy Duck, dies at 80.

1983

James G. Richardson, U.S. actor who had the lead role on the TV series Sierra, dies at 37.

1975

Robert Strauss, U.S. actor who had roles in Stalag 17 and The Seven Year Itch, dies at 61.

1972

Walter Winchell, U.S. journalist who penned one of the first gossip columns, which at one time was read daily by 50 million people, dies at 74.

1966

Chester W. Nimitz, U.S. fleet admiral who served as chief of naval operations, dies at 80.

1920

Robert E. Peary, U.S. explorer who is considered to be the first to reach the North Pole, dies at 63.

