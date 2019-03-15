Died March 15

Many parents have copies of Dr. Benjamin Spock's book "Dr. Spock's Baby & Child Care" on their bookshelves. The book is one of the best-sellers of all time. His ideas about child care encouraged several generations of parents to be more flexible and affectionate with their children, and to treat them as individuals. Spock was active in protesting the Vietnam War. He also won an Olympic gold medal in rowing in 1924. We remember Spock's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including blues legend Lightnin' Hopkins.

2015: Mike Porcaro, U.S. bassist known best for being a member of the band Toto, dies at 59.

2014: Scott Asheton, U.S. drummer with the influential punk band the Stooges, dies at 64.

While the Stooges weren't a commercial success, they went on to become one of the significant bands in punk music. Their raw sound helped inspire the first generation of punk musicians. The band influenced acts from Patti Smith to the Ramones to Sid Vicious. The group landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. After recording three albums in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Stooges split and singer Iggy Pop embarked on a successful solo career. The band reunited for 2007's "The Weirdness" and "Ready To Die," which was released in 2013. Read more

2014: David Brenner, U.S. comedian who was a frequent guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," dies at 78.

The tall, thin, and always sharply dressed Brenner became one of the most frequent visitors to Johnny Carson's "Tonight" in the 1970s and '80s. His 150-plus appearances as guest and substitute host turned the former documentary filmmaker into a hot comedian, one who was ubiquitous on other talk shows and game shows. He also briefly hosted his own syndicated talk show in 1987 and starred in four specials for HBO. Read more

2011: Smiley Culture, English reggae singer who produced two of the most critically acclaimed reggae singles of the 1980s, dies at 48.

2011: Nate Dogg, U.S. singer who worked with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, dies at 41.

He wasn't a rapper, but he was an integral figure in the genre. His voice was featured on hits including Warren G's "Regulate," 50 Cent's "21 Questions," Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode," and countless others. Read more

2009: Ron Silver, U.S. actor who appeared in such movies as "Ali" and "Blue Steel," dies at 62.

As an actor, he was equally versatile but always at his best with smoothly delivered rapid-fire dialogue, slickly and suavely stealing scenes wherever he turned up. He won his Tony for David Mamet's "Speed the Plow," and he was nominated for an Emmy for his role as a fast-talking political strategist on "The West Wing," where his character, perhaps in a nod to the actor's real life, switched his political allegiance during the show's last season. Read more

2008: Mikey Dread, Jamaican reggae musician who was one of the most influential innovators in reggae music, dies at 53.

2007: Bowie Kuhn, U.S. lawyer who was the commissioner of Major League Baseball from 1969 until 1984, dies at 80.

During his tenure, the sport battled the rise of the NFL and a combative players' union that attacked him with lawsuits, grievances, and work stoppages. By the time Peter Ueberroth succeeded Kuhn Oct. 1, 1984, the major leagues had 26 teams in four divisions, a designated hitter in the American League, the first night World Series games, color-splashed uniforms, free agency, and an average salary of nearly $330,000. Read more

2001: Ann Sothern, U.S. actress who starred on her own sitcom, "The Ann Sothern Show," dies at 92.

1998: Benjamin Spock, U.S. pediatrician whose book "Baby and Child Care" is one of the best-selling books of all time, dies at 94.

When Dr. Spock's book "Baby and Child Care" was published in 1946, its simple core message was revolutionary: "Don't be afraid to trust your own common sense." Between that and his insistence that parents should show love and affection to their children rather than constant strict discipline, Dr. Spock challenged the conventional wisdom of early-20th-century child rearing as no one else. Read more

1997: Gail Davis, U.S. actress who starred on the TV series "Annie Oakley" dies at 71.

1995: Florence Chadwick, U.S. swimmer who was the first swimmer to swim the English Channel in both directions, dies at 76.

1992: Helen Deutsch, U.S. screenwriter who wrote many films, including "Lili" and "Valley of the Dolls," dies at 85.

1991: Eileen Sedgwick, U.S. film actress of the silent era who appeared in more than 100 motion pictures, dies at 92.

1991: Bud Freeman, U.S. jazz saxophonist who was highly regarded during the big band era, dies at 84.

1990: Tom Harmon, U.S. college football star at the University of Michigan who then became a broadcaster and was the father of actors Kelly and Mark Harmon, dies at 70.

1975: Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipping magnate who was married to Jacqueline Kennedy, dies at 69.

1966: Abe Saperstein, U.S. founder of the Harlem Globetrotters, dies at 63.

1959: Lester Young, U.S. jazz saxophonist considered one of the greats, who played with Count Basie and Billie Holiday, dies at 49.

1929: Pine-Top Smith, U.S. jazz pianist who had a hit song with "Pine Top's Boogie Woogie," dies at 24.

44 B.C.: Julius Caesar, Roman dictator, is assassinated by members of his senate at 55.

