Died May 12

Before he was part of the family on "The Brady Bunch," Robert Reed was an accomplished television actor, famous for his starring role on "The Defenders." Reed was a member of the Actors Studio in New York, starred in "Barefoot in the Park" on Broadway in 1964, and had guest-starring roles on several popular TV shows throughout the 1960s. His turn as the patriarch of the Bradys began in 1969, lasting 117 episodes and five seasons. Reed would reprise his role as Mike Brady throughout the 1970s and '80s, despite his distaste for the show. He also co-starred on two landmark television miniseries during the 1970s, "Rich Man, Poor Man" and "Roots," receiving Emmy nominations for both roles. We remember Reed's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including comic legend George Carlin.

2014: H.R. Giger, Swiss painter and set designer who was on the Academy Award-winning special effects team for "Alien," dies at 74.

Giger's works, often showing macabre scenes of humans and machines fused into hellish hybrids, influenced a generation of movie directors and inspired an enduring fashion for "biomechanical" tattoos. "My paintings seem to make the strongest impression on people who are, well, who are crazy," Giger said in a 1979 interview with Starlog magazine. "If they like my work they are creative ... or they are crazy." Read more

2013: Kenneth, U.S. hairdresser who achieved celebrity status and whose clients included Jacqueline Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Lucille Ball, dies at 86.

2012: Ruth Foster, U.S. actress known best for her role as Melinda Foster on the TV series "Little House on the Prairie," dies at 92.

2008: Irena Sendler, Polish nurse and social worker who is credited with saving more than 2,500 Jewish children from the Warsaw Ghetto during the Holocaust by smuggling them out with false identifications and providing them with safe housing, dies at 98.

Under the pretext of inspecting the ghetto's sanitary conditions during a typhoid outbreak, Sendler and her assistants went inside in search of children who could be smuggled out and given a chance of survival by living as Roman Catholics. Babies and small children were smuggled out in ambulances and in trams, sometimes wrapped up as packages. Teenagers escaped by joining teams of workers forced to labor outside the ghetto. They were placed in families, orphanages, hospitals, or convents. Read more

2008: Robert Rauschenberg, U.S. painter and graphic artist whose works anticipated the pop art movement, dies at 82.

Rauschenberg, who first gained fame in the 1950s, didn't mine popular culture wholesale as Andy Warhol did with Campbell's soup cans and Roy Lichtenstein did with comic books. Instead, his "combines," incongruous combinations of three-dimensional objects and paint, shared pop's blurring of art and objects from modern life. Read more

2007: Teddy Infuhr, U.S. child actor who appeared in "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" and in the "Rusty" canine adventure series, dies at 70.

2004: Syd Hoff, U.S. cartoonist and children's book author known for his cartoons in The New Yorker and for his children's book "Danny and the Dinosaur," dies at 91.

2001: Perry Como, U.S. singer and television personality who sold millions of records and hosted a popular TV variety show called "The Perry Como Show," dies at 88.

Some might say Perry Como was born to be special. One of 13 children, he was the seventh son of a seventh son, thought to be a sign of good luck by traditional Italians. Read more

2000: Adam Petty, U.S. NASCAR driver who was the son of driver Kyle Petty and the grandson of driver Richard Petty, dies in a crash during a practice run in New Hampshire at 19.

1995: Arthur Lubin, U.S. director whose movies include several Abbott & Costello films and who was the creator of the TV series "Mr. Ed," dies at 96.

1992: Robert Reed, U.S. actor who was well-known for his role as Mike Brady on "The Brady Bunch" and had a lead role on the popular TV legal drama "The Defenders," dies at 59.

1987: Victor Feldman, English jazz pianist and percussionist who recorded with greats such as Benny Goodman and Miles Davis and later worked with Frank Zappa and Steely Dan, dies at 53.

1980: Lillian Roth, U.S. singer and actress who appeared on Broadway and in movies including "Animal Crackers" with the Marx Brothers, dies at 69.

1978: Robert Coogan, U.S. actor known best for his role as Sooky in the movie "Skippy" and was the brother of actor Jackie Coogan, dies at 53.

1973: Frances Marion, U.S. screenwriter who was considered one of the most renowned female screenwriters of the 20th century and won Academy awards for "The Big House" and "The Champ," dies at 84.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including comic legend George Carlin.