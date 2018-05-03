Died May 3

Suzy Parker was a tomboy who turned into a supermodel before it was even a profession. She worked for Revlon, Solo, and many others, becoming the first model to earn $100,000 in a single year. Her looks proved an asset as an actress as well, landing her dozens of film and television roles, including one as an official paragon of beauty on an episode of "The Twilight Zone." She appeared in "Funny Face" and "Kiss Them for Me," her big break, and also holds the distinction of being the only model with a Beatles song named for her. We remember Parker's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Daliah Lavi, The Israeli actress who starred in a number of 1960's movies in the U.S including "Casino Royale," dies at 74.

2014: Jim Oberstar, U.S. politician who represented Minnesota in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 2011, dies at 79.

Oberstar, a Democrat, was elected to Congress in 1974 and served 18 terms before he narrowly lost to Republican Party challenger Chip Cravaack in 2010 as part of a Republican takeover of the House. He was the state's longest-serving member of Congress, and became chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in 2006. After he lost to Cravaack, Oberstar said he had loved serving northeastern Minnesota; his district included Duluth and the Iron Range. Read more

2013: Cedric Brooks, Jamaican saxophonist who was known for being a member of the Sound Dimensions and the Skatalites, dies at 70.

Brooks began his music career in the late 1960s as a studio musician, playing in songs such as Burning Spear's "Door Peep." He also had hits with trumpet player David Madden including "Money Maker" and "Mystic Mood." Read more

2012: Lloyd Brevett, Jamaican bassist and songwriter who was a founding member of the Skatalites, dies at 80.

2011: Jackie Cooper, U.S. actor and director who was a child actor in the Our Gang series and as an adult appeared in the Superman movies starring Christopher Reeve, dies at 88.

Jackie Cooper, also known as America's Boy, first appeared onscreen at age 3. From his early days in silent movies into the "talkies" and television, and later in major Hollywood films like "Superman," Cooper was an American screen presence for more than five decades. Read more

2007: Wally Schirra, U.S. astronaut who was one of the original seven astronauts chosen for Project Mercury, dies at 84.

An aviation buff since childhood, known to fellow astronauts for his colorful personality and independent streak, Schirra became the third American to orbit Earth in October 1962. He encircled the globe six times in a flight that lasted more than nine hours. Read more

2006: Earl Woods, U.S. military officer who served two tours in Vietnam and taught his son, Tiger Woods, how to play golf, dies at 74.

Earl Woods was more than a golf dad, more than a zealous father who lived vicariously through his son's achievements. He had played catcher for Kansas State University, the first black to play baseball in the Big Eight Conference, and he had been a Green Beret for two tours in Vietnam. But he felt his true purpose was to train Tiger, and he watched his son evolve into the dominant player of his time – the youngest player to win the career grand slam – and one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. Read more

2004: Anthony Ainley, English actor known best for his role as the Master on "Doctor Who," dies at 71.

2003: Suzy Parker, U.S. model who was one of the first superstar models and the first to earn $100,000 per year, dies at 70.

2001: Billy Higgins, U.S. jazz drummer who played with many great jazz musicians, including Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins, dies at 64.

2000: Cardinal John Joseph O'Connor, U.S. archbishop of New York from 1984 until 2000, dies at 80.

1996: Jack Weston, U.S. character actor who appeared in many movies and TV series, including "The Cincinnati Kid," "Dirty Dancing," and "All in the Family," dies at 71.

1996: Tim Gullikson, U.S. tennis player who won four Association of Tennis Professionals titles and who was well-known as the coach of Pete Sampras, dies of cancer at 44.

1991: Jerzy Kosinski, U.S. Polish-born author known best for his novels "The Painted Bird" and "Being There," dies by suicide at 57.

1989: Christine Jorgensen, U.S. transgender celebrity who was the first person to become well-known in the U.S. for having sex reassignment surgery, dies at 62.

1986: Robert Alda, U.S. actor who was known for his portrayal of George Gershwin in the biopic "Rhapsody in Blue" and was the father of actor Alan Alda, dies at 72.

Alda and his son enjoyed performing Abbott and Costello routines, with Robert as Abbott and Alan as Costello. When Alan finished high school, the two took their show to Europe, appearing onstage in Rome and on television in Amsterdam. "It was the best year of my education," Alan Alda recalled in his father's Los Angeles Times obituary. Read more

1978: Bill Downs, U.S. journalist known as a reporter first for CBS and later for ABC, dies at 63.

1976: Ernie Nevers, U.S. NFL and college football star who played fullback for Stanford University and was a five-time All-Pro and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at 73.

1972: Bruce Cabot, U.S. actor known as one of "Wayne's Regulars" for appearing in numerous John Wayne films, including "Angel and the Badman" and "The Comancheros," dies at 68.

