Alan Stringer
|
Alan Stringer (Jan 15, 1938 - Apr 8, 2019) taught English at Manzano High School, was the music director for 1st Unitarian Albuquerque and pianist for Congregation Albert reform Jewish congregation, he wrote and performed short operas and songs, he founded the New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus in 1981. Alan passed from Parkinson's disease, and is survived by his spouse Jonathan Hull, and his brother Herbet. Alan and Jon married August 27, 2015 after a 38 year engagement.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 11, 2019