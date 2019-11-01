|
Daniel A. Muller, Sr.
Daniel A. Muller, Sr. age 72, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Illinois while there to attend his mother's funeral.
He was born in Watseka, Il, the only child of Melvin and Marlene Muller. He is survived by his four children, Rebecca Norder of Mesa, Az, Daniel Muller, Jr of Goodwine, IL, Cheri Muller of Chandler, Az, and Cari Gray of Bloomington, IL and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dan was a Navy Seawolf and Vietnam veteran. He was a very active member of the and the Cooties as well as the American Legion and volunteered for the VA. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and traveling.
Military honors and burial will be at: The National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024, Friday, Nov. 8th at 10:30 am
A Celebration of Life ceremony followed by a dinner sponsored by the Post 9400 will be held in his honor later that evening at 5:30pm at the following location: Post 9400, 804 E Purdue St, Phoenix, AZ 85202
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019