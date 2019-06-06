|
Don Gordon Parlett (born July 15, 1928 in Zuni, New Mexico) went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on May 28, 2019.
Don spent his early years in Sacaton, Arizona on the Gila River Indian Reservation and his elementary, high school and college years in Tucson, Arizona. His father, Dr. Roger Parlett, was a physician with the Indian Health Service, and his mother, Sophia Frances Hessler Parlett, was a nurse.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Rubee Mae Collins Parlett, his parents, three brothers, Roger Parlett, David Parlett and Dr. Robert Parlett, and a sister Margaret (Peggy) Gillespie. He is survived by his daughter, Terree Parlett Summer, his son-in-law, Nate Summer, one granddaughter, Caitlin Mae Wasley, grandson-in-law, Zachary Williams; and step-grandchildren Lauren Summer and Jacob Summer. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Don graduated from the University of Arizona in 1951 with a Bachelors Degree in Business/Marketing, and is also a graduate (1968) of the Management Institute at Arizona State University. He served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Major from the Air Force Reserve. Don was employed by Salt River Project for 39 years, starting as an Assistant to the Personnel Director and retiring in July 1990 as Associate General Manager, Corporate Services Group. He was a long-time member of Camelback Bible Church, and was on the Boards of the Goldwater Institute, Energy Insurance Mutual, Compas, the Phoenix Symphony, and was President of the Electric League of Arizona. Don was also affiliated with the Arizona Country Club, the Association for Corporate Growth, the Arizona Academy, and the Economic Club of Phoenix. He served as a Precinct Committeeman for the Republican Party; and was a State Delegate to the Arizona Republican State Convention. He assisted in registering voters, and volunteered on several candidates' campaigns, including the late Senator John McCain, former Senator Jon Kyl, and former Congressman Matt Salmon.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 10am. A private, family-only service and interment will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Camelback Bible Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 6, 2019