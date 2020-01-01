Home

Hunt's Memorial United Meth
1912 Old Court Rd
Baltimore, MD 21204
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church
Emory Louis BROWN III

Emory Louis Brown, III passed away on December 28, 2019; loving husband of Patricia A. Brown for 58yrs.; beloved father of David E. Brown, Michael D. Brown and his wife Lucie, and Jen Brown; dear brother of Barbara McGann, and Bonnie Caster; Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Abigail Brown, Jack and Colson Felt.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated in the Hunt's Memorial United Methodist Church, 1912 Old Court Road at W. Joppa Road Towson, MD 21204 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12PM. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mr. Brown's memory to Hunt's United Methodist Church at the above address. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
