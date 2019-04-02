Home

Mera Miriam Fisher

On March 29, 2019, Dr. Mera Miriam Fisher (nee Masket); beloved wife of Dr. Mark Fisher; loving sister of Nicole (Jeffrey) Novak; cherished daughter of Betty and the late Albert Masket; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane, on Thursday, April 4, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center, 820 Fourth St. North, Fargo, ND 58102 or Cats Cradle Shelter Inc, 9 Ninth St. South Fargo, ND 58103.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
