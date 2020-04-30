|
|
Catherine Mary Latour
11/25/22-04/28/2020
Heaven welcomed an angel on April 28,2020 when Catherine Mary Latour was reunited with the love of her life. She was born in Timmons Ontario, Canada on November 25, 1922 ,the daughter of Arthur and Marie Cousineau and moved to East Middlebury, Vt. when she was 9 mo. old.
She attended schools in the Middlebury area and worked in the Winooski Woolen Mill and Van Raalte in Middlebury.
She met her husband Marcel Latour in 1947 and they were married 6 months later on March 29, 1948. They purchased a farm in Orwell, Vt on their wedding day and successfully ran and expanded the farm until 1971.
Catherine then worked at the Shoreham Apple CoOp for many years.
Although she had many interests,(her gardens were beautiful and she was an accomplished quilter ,knitter, and crocheter) she felt her family was her most important asset and accomplishment and instilled that love of family in her children and grandchildren.
She and her husband Marcel loved to travel and owned a motor home for several years. They also took many bus trips to explore our great country and Canada and made many special friends.
Her Catholic faith played a major role in her life and she and her husband belonged to several prayer groups and were very active in the Catholic Family Fellowship group.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years Marcel Latour on October 6, 2015, 2 grandsons Darwin Dockum 111 of Fair Haven and Frank King of Sudbury and her 9 siblings.
Following the death of her husband she resided at St. Joseph Kervick assisted living for over 4 years. The family would like to thank the staff there for the wonderful care she received. In January she moved to the Mountain View Nursing home since she needed more assistance. Special thanks to Tanya, Donna and Remie as well as multiple other staff for their thoughtfulness during these past few weeks.
She is survived by her daughters Jeanette Burke and her husband Steve from Milton, Annette King and her husband Tom from Sudbury, Bea Wells and her husband Bill from Fair Haven, and Clairette Ferrera and her fiancé Fred Dragalin of Rutland.
Grand children-Karen Reilly, Todd Burke, Brian and Susan King and Nina Bliss. Great Grandchildren: Chelsea Schmoll, Cole Reilly, Cassidy Burke, Bailey Reilly, Eli King, Nik Couture. Great great granddaughter Lillian Schmoll.
A private Graveside service will be held at the Orwell Village cemetery on Saturday May 2nd. Due to Covid 19 guidelines a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask that any donations be directed to St Joseph Kervick activity fund mailed to Vt. Catholic Charities - memo St. Joseph Kervick Activities, 55 Joy Drive So. Burlington, Vt. 05403
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020