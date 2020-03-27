Resources
Robert R. Poulin


2020 - 2020
Colchester - Robert Poulin, 80, passed away on March 22, 2020 at Burlington Health & Rehab after a short illness and failing health. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Barbara (Bissonnette) Poulin on April 13, 2012, and by his parents, Sylvester and Leona (Mongeon) Poulin. Bob was a former owner of Home Plate Baseball Cards as well as a self-employed roofing and siding contractor.

A Mass of Christian burial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to AW Rich Funeral Home, please visit awrfh.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
