|
|
Beloved father, born in Lowell, MA died unexpectedly. His greatest joy were his children, Conor and Caeligh. Sean graduated from University of Massachusetts Amherst where he was President of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He is survived by his former wife Julie Byrt of Boulder, Colorado, brother Mike Byrt of Boulder, Colorado and sister Kathleen Smith of W Topsham, Vermont as well as numerous extended family. He was deeply loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held in Boulder on March 8.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 4, 2020