1942 - 2019 Peter J. Nickel, June 28, 2019, age 76, of Havertown. Beloved husband of Cindy (nee DeCaro) Nickel. Loving father of Kevin (Donna), Lori (Steven), Matthew, Kristin (Shawn) and Michael (Emma); grandfather of Brice, Pauley, Gabby, Claire, P.J., Joey Norah and Wyatt; great grandfather of Nolan. Also survived by his sister Cathy Nickel and predeceased by brothers George and Stephen. At Peter’s request there will be no immediate Services. Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Arrangements: Ruffenach’s Funeral Home. “Once a Marine, always a Marine”
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019