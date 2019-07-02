Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Nickel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Nickel


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. Nickel Obituary
1942 - 2019 Peter J. Nickel, June 28, 2019, age 76, of Havertown. Beloved husband of Cindy (nee DeCaro) Nickel. Loving father of Kevin (Donna), Lori (Steven), Matthew, Kristin (Shawn) and Michael (Emma); grandfather of Brice, Pauley, Gabby, Claire, P.J., Joey Norah and Wyatt; great grandfather of Nolan. Also survived by his sister Cathy Nickel and predeceased by brothers George and Stephen. At Peter’s request there will be no immediate Services. Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Arrangements: Ruffenach’s Funeral Home. “Once a Marine, always a Marine”
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.