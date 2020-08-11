1/
Jean G. Taylor
Taylor, Jean G.
1931 - 2020
We can still hear Jean saying; "It's Fine, I'm Fine, Everything is Fine"… and now it really is. Jean G. Taylor, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away August 8, 2020, peacefully with her daughters by her side. She is survived by her son, Christopher Taylor; daughter, Susan Burns (Timothy); Karen Hurley (Steven); and 3 grandchildren, Jacob, Ashlynn and Mitchell. She leaves behind a strong network of friends that cared for her as much as she cared for them.She devoted her life to serving and caring for others, especially her loving husband Gordon and darling daughter Rebecca, who both preceded her in death. She led a very fulfilling life as a Registered Nurse, mother and volunteer. Her favorite pastimes were playing bridge and sewing.At Jean's request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: THE GORDON C. TAYLOR MD AND JEAN G. TAYLOR RN Endowment Fund c/o OhioHealth Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202. This is a very special fund to Jean. It awards scholarships to nursing students in the Central Ohio area. The daughters would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the employees of The Grand of Dublin for their care and compassion that Jean received while residing there.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
