Jerry L. Rimmel, 81, passed away on Wed., June 5, 2019. Jerry was born Aug. 16, 1937 in Logan, OH. Jerry retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years of service. He served in the OH National Guard, four years in the U.S. Navy stationed at Oceania Naval Base and served on 3 aircraft carriers in the Mediterranean. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy of 61 years; three daughters, Cheryl Kennedy (Tim Collins), Lisa Coldiron (Tim) and Susan Rimmel (Jason Thomas); grandsons, Jeremy, Justin, Colin, Jordan, Jacob, Owen, Nicholas and Ethan; great grandsons, Brayden L. (Darcy) and Saige; sister Diane Girton; sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Mount; and nieces. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 8, 2-5PM. A memorial Service will be held at the VFW Post 8794, 4100 E Main Street, Whitehall, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019
