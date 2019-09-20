|
Pocock, William E.
1951 - 2019
William "Bill" Earl Pocock, age 68, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, following an extended battle with heart disease. Born on May 24, 1951 in Dennison, Ohio, Bill was the son of Albert Dean and Anna Almeda Pocock. On May 18, 1974, Bill married Ann Elizabeth Kaiser, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Dennison, OH. They have two children, Bethany (Daneyand) Singley of Grandview Heights, Ohio and William (Lauren) Pocock of Beaver, Pennsylvania, who love, admire and respect their father. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren, Deklin and Daney Singley and Kaiser, Claira and Annaliese Pocock. Bill was treasured by his family, including his father Dean, mother Almeda (who preceded him in death), brother Alan (Song Mooningham), brother Clifford (who preceded him in death) and sister Linda (Charles) Highley. A memorial service for Bill will be held at 4p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Boulevard Presbyterian Church, 1235 Northwest Blvd., Grandview Heights, Ohio with the Rev. Mark Unrue and William, Bill's son, officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, starting at 2p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow services at The Yard Club, 800 Baldwin Dr., Grandview Heights, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cliff Pocock Scholarship Fund c/o The Claymont Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 222, Uhrichsville, OH 44683 or Hudson's Hope by calling Nationwide Children's Hospital at 614.355.5400 to make a tribute in Bill's name in honor of Hudson Petrie who battles a rare condition, Prader Willi Syndrome.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019