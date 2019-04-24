|
Wallace M. Hyde, Jr., 91, of Springboro, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Wesbury United Methodist Community. He was born June 5, 1927 in Keepville, Pa., to the late Wallace M. and Alta (Randall) Hyde, Sr. He married Doris Carr who preceded him in death April 4, 2003.
Wally grew up in Springboro, Pa., on a farm where he had attended Shadeland and Beaver Center schools. He had to quit school after the 9th grade to help his dad on the farm. He was married in 1945, to his devoted wife Doris, and was drafted into the Marines during WWII where he spent one year in China before being honorably discharged.
After his return he started his lime spreading business. He bought his first truck in 1947 and his first school bus in 1948. He hauled school children from Beaver Center into Conneautville with his dad. In 1956 he drove a semi for the Albro Packing Co. for 15 years while spreading lime in between. In 1966, he went into the school bus business with 22 buses and continued to transport children to date. In 1975, he bought is first Redi-Mix truck which eventually grew into four more trucks.
During this time his family had grown to include one son and three daughters. Wally decided that the kids did not have enough to do after school so he planted an acre of cucumbers for them to pick and sell to the Albro Packing Co. In Doris' words, "our place was always like a circus. Never a dull moment."
Wally was dedicated to supporting his family, friends, neighbors and community. It was rare to leave his office without a pot holder, pen, calendar or some other "Wallace Hyde Trucking" souvenir in hand. He loved to spend time with his friends and family. He diligently served his community as a member of the Springboro council. He was also a member of the Zem Zem Shriners, the Lion's Club, American Legion and several other organizations. He sponsored multiple Little League teams for over 50 years plus area school teams and clubs. He will forever be remembered and loved by his family and friends. Again, as Doris said, "the rest is history…."
Wally is survived by three daughters, Carol J. (Paul) Pittsenbarger, Phyllis Rocco, Joetta (Roger) Payne; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters; two sisters, Nola Jean Baker and Janet (John) Stevens; a brother Tom (Sandy) and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife he is preceded in death by a son James Lee Sr.; a granddaughter Tricha Jean Pittsenbarger, a grandson Rowdy Boban; brothers Audley, William and Buzzy; sisters, Margarie Onderko and Patricia McAdoo.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday April 26, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service on Saturday April 27 at 11 a.m. at McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St. Conneautville.
Donations can be made to the Springboro Library or the Springboro Fire Department in lieu of flowers. All arrangements are under the care of McCauley Funeral Home 1405 Main Street Conneautville PA, 16406.
