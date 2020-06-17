Iain MacLeod



Livonia - Iain ("Easy") MacLeod of Livonia Michigan, 73, died June 15 of complications from a recent illness associated with cancer. Iain is survived by his loving sister MaryAnn and husband Charles, two adoring nieces, Allyson and Laurel, and a wonderful group of life-long friends. He is predeceased by his younger brother George and parents Murdo and Murdina (Mac and Ina) MacLeod of Redford Township. Iain was an easy-going guy who loved spending time with family and friends—especially on his boat. Iain was a Navy veteran and was retired from UPS, where he worked for 30 years. A voracious reader, adept card player, golfer and avid traveler, Iain took long road trips throughout his life, including around Alaska, Hawaii, France and the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, his parents' birthplace. Other trips included travel to every Major League Baseball stadium in the country; and while he loved all the Detroit sports teams, his trek to the Tigers spring training in Florida was an annual highlight. Iain was also the proud owner of a DVD and 8-track collection of virtually every known classic TV Western series.



Iain's friends will always remember how he made them laugh "with his glaring stares and kind heart," and his nieces will remember him as "the best uncle on the planet," having absurdly spoiled them throughout his life—most notably by taking them as children to Toys R' Us every Christmas, giving them each a shopping cart and telling them to "load it up."



A celebration of Iain's life will be kept private. In lieu of flowers, please honor Iain's memory by spending time outdoors with friends and family.









