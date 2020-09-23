Whether in work or play, the joy of life encased itself in human form through the love and light of Geena Stobbe. As a believer in Jesus Christ and dedicated to representing God through both words and actions, Geena's selfless devotion to people was not confined to her profession.

Geena's giggles with a young cancer kid on a Children's Hospital bed, waving a flashlight under a sheet tent, describes her exuberance and compassion, zeal and tenderness. At home, she welcomed friends, family, and strangers across the threshold for dinner with a shriek, smile and strong, warm embrace. She always made everyone know they are valued.

Born Geenia Bruno on Oct. 7, 1962, in Fresno, California to parents Edward Carman and Dorothy Jean Bruno, Geena was raised in Fresno and called it home for nearly 58 years. She attended many different schools, finally graduating from Hoover High School class of 1980.

Geena attended Fresno Pacific College in 1981 where she met the love of her life, her soulmate, Greg Stobbe, although they didn't begin dating until she was enrolled in California State University, Fresno's nursing program. The two married June 21, 1986, and she graduated with her BSN in 1985.

Her RN career began with mommies and babies at Community Regional Medical Center and this joy was the foundation for her varied career: Triage and oncology at Children's Hospital, home health for outlying communities, call center and urgent care at Kaiser Permanente and finally as a Certified Wound Specialist in the burn and hyperbarics unit at Community Regional and Clovis Community hospitals.

Her impact as a nurse, support staff, and cheerleader in the hospital is too extensive to report. Only one word comes close: Hero. She blessed, healed, and touched lives beyond what we could imagine--an angel of mercy.

Geena's lifelong desire to be a mom came threefold, as Greg and Geena raised their three daughters Brianna, Brittany, and Brooke. She called her daughters her masterpieces, and made sure her son-in-law, Stanley Phillips, knew the value of her eldest before he took her hand in marriage, Sept. 10, 2011.

Although Geena joked she wanted her kids' families to live together on a big Stobbe Family Compound, she longed to keep all her chickadees close. In the girls' elementary years, Geena worked the night shift, homeschooling during the day, often going without sleep. From extraordinary birthday parties, French-country decor, to hands-on learning, her creativity at home juxtaposed her scientific brilliance at work.

She truly believed one man's trash was her treasure, regularly circling neighborhoods during street pick-up to gather goodies she just couldn't believe someone was throwing away.

As a self-identified nester and puttering expert, Geena wanted to create a pretty space that was safe to share a piece of herself, and for people to freely receive her joy and warmth.

Geena was often tracked down in grocery stores or Target as people said, "I heard you laugh from across the store, and I said, 'that MUST be Geena!'"

Geena's glowing smile captured and drew others near to her sweet spirit, luring us closer, longing for a piece of what she had. Geena saw God's joy all around her, and her bright face was a mirror, reflecting joy and wonder.

Geena quite simply inspired us to be better.

One cannot go about the rest of their life as though they hadn't known her. It's our responsibility to take what Geena has taught us, and adopt it as our own. She remains alive in all of us.

Geena spent the last five years fighting a degenerative and rare neurological movement disorder, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) . Her more recent battle overwhelmed her ability to function while her mind remained aware and cognitive. However, despite being trapped, Geena smiled, praised God, and loved her life until the morning she died, Sept. 15, 2020.

When asked why she acts like this disease didn't even matter, Geena replied, "Because it doesn't. My joy is in the Lord and that hasn't changed, so my illness doesn't matter."

Consider donating to CurePSP on Geena's behalf. PSP is an ugly disease, and research is underfunded to find treatments or a cure. Please visit curepsp.org/stobbe to donate. Geena is survived by her sweetheart Greg Stobbe, daughters Brianna Phillips, Brittany and Brooke Stobbe, son-in-law Stanley Phillips, grandbabies Autumn and Branson Phillips, doggie Bentley, parents Ed and Dot Bruno, sister Tracy Rodriguez and her two adult children: Tyson, his wife Reann, and Allyson Rodriguez.

A celebration of life is yet unplanned.