Robert Herbert Giese
Green Bay - Robert (Bob) Herbert Giese passed away at the age of 92 on January 28, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Robert was born on October 24,1926 in Cedarburg, WI, at the home of his parents Alexander and Clara Giese. He moved with his family to a larger farm near Elkhart Lake, WI in the 1940's.
On May 27, 1950 Robert married Virginia (Brestrich) at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, WI. Robert served in the Air Force and then returned to the family's dairy farm until it was sold in 1960. He was then selected as an examiner in the newly established Wisconsin Driver License program, and moved to West Bend, WI. He became an active congregant at Pilgrim Lutheran Church as an elder and usher, and enjoyed church league events such as dartball, softball, and bowling. His enthusiasm for the games was only matched and complemented by an overcrowded trophy case in the family room.
In the summer of 1969 the family moved to Allouez (Green Bay) where he lived for most of his life. As an avid Green Bay Packers fan he was also one of the fortunate, a season ticket holder. He traveled extensively, visiting 31 of the 50 states as well as Europe, Canada, and Mexico.
Robert is survived by his children Rick Giese in Hawaii, Beverly (John) Moore in Colorado, and Donna Verucchi in Dallas, Texas who cared for him daily and diligently in the years after he left Green Bay. He is also survived by one sister Ruth Schinker, three grandsons, Jesse, Reed, and Samuel, nieces Patty, Jacqueline, and Janell, nephews Jeffery and Mark. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, and brother Leo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Allouez (Green Bay).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019