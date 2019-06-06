|
|
Clifford Eugene Broyles
Simpsonville - Clifford Eugene Broyles, 92, of Simpsonville, widower of Shirley Love Broyles, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Born in Knoxville, TN, he was a son of the late Arch and Ethel Broyles. Mr. Broyles was an avid woodworker and loved to make bowls, birdhouses, and walking sticks. He also sharpened scissors at local fabric and hardware stores and was known as "The Scissor Man."
Mr. Broyles is survived by sons Michael Lloyd Broyles (Gail), Randal Allen Broyles (Sherri); grandchildren Christopher Michael Broyles, Jonathan Cory Broyles (Danielle), Zachary Tyler Broyles (Star), and Caitlin Olivia Teachey (Chris); and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Broyles was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Walter; and sisters, Ruth Wells Dyer and Mary Burnette.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 739 North Main St., Mauldin, SC 29662 with Rev. Patricia (Trish) Gwinn officiating.
The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Burial will be private for the family in Cannon Memorial Park in Fountain Inn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News from June 6 to June 7, 2019