Feldmann, Dr. Edward George
Oct. 13, 1930 - Aug. 7, 2019
Dr. Feldmann, 88, a resident of The Glenridge on Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, Florida -- formerly of The Venice Golf & Country Club as well as of Falls Church, Virginia -- died peacefully on Wednesday August 7th.
Born in Chicago, IL, Ed was the oldest son of Edward Louis Feldmann and Vera Arnesen. Ed's mother died shortly after the birth of his brother, Jay. After a season with relatives, the boys were then raised by their father and stepmother, Helen Whitney, during the Great Depression.
As a child, Ed loved playing baseball but truly excelled in academics. While earning his B.S. in Chemistry at Loyola University, he "met his match" and soon married Mary Jane Evans.
Ed's brother developed polio in 1952. The positive impact of penicillin, along with vaccine developments, made a strong impression on Ed, likely cultivating his interest in the pharmaceutical sciences just at the start of an era of tremendous discovery.
Ed and Mary moved to Madison, WI where their first child, Ann Marie, was born in 1953 while Ed gained a Master of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin (1954). With speed, Ed earned his Doctorate in Pharmaceutical Chemistry (1955). He completed post-docs at Northwestern and the University of Chicago.
In Chicago, Ed became Head of the Division of Chemistry for the American Dental Association. Sons Edward William (1957) and Robert George (1959) were born. In 1959, Ed was selected to become Associate Director of Revision of the National Formulary for the American Pharmaceutical Association (APhA) in Washington, D.C. Within a year, he was its Director. This publication set the standard for how to prepare and dispense medicines.
Having settled in nearby Falls Church, VA, Ed and Mary's fourth child, Karen Lynn, was born in 1965. Ed instilled sound values in his children - a strong work ethic, respect for authority and education, personal discipline, athleticism, and careful money management skills.
Ed remained with the APhA until 1985 when he became a consultant. He helped develop the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. As described in Who's Who, two of his main achievements were ". . . facilitating transfer of new . . . information from research . . . into clinical practice; . . . [and] helping to shape pubic policies, regulations, and legislation on various pharmaceutical issues."
Ed was a member of the Task Force that advised President Lyndon B. Johnson regarding Medicare in 1965. Ed "was the guy who negotiated generic drugs into law and touched the lives of every American," according to son-in-law Dr. L. Zaragoza.
Ed was serious in his pursuit of tennis, joining the U.S. Tennis Association and local clubs. Seven grandchildren arrived from the 1980s through 2001.
Ed and Mary moved to Florida's Venice Golf & Country Club in 1996, thoroughly enjoying new friendships, plus lots of golf and tennis. Ed oversaw complex medications as he implemented the new treatments to keep his wife's Parkinson's at bay.
In 2010, Ed moved them to The Glenridge's community of caring residents and staff. Ed participated in many clubs and activities, including tennis and theater. The quintessential extrovert, Ed made many dear friendships and enjoyed using his pharmaceutical knowledge to help those with health problems.
A stroke left Ed unable to walk or speak several years ago. Rehab revived these abilities, but speech impairment remained. He gained a new appreciation for the love he received from his family and friends, embracing the joy of life and friendships in his remaining years.
When Mary needed skilled nursing care, Ed spent time with her every day at the Glenridge's Carroll Center. Although she died in 2015, Ed continued visiting the Carroll Center residents regularly thereafter. For many years, Ed had endured cardiovascular problems and eventually this led to a major stroke that ended his life, albeit peacefully.
Cherishing his memory are his children: Ann Marie Whittington, Edward William (Rebecca Goodwin), Robert George (Dorothy), Karen Lynn Zaragoza (Larry); and seven grandchildren: Autumn David "Audy" Whittington, Jonathan, Johanna and Whitney Feldmann, Carolyn and Emily Feldmann, and Matthew Zaragoza; plus dear friends from VGCC and the Glenridge community.
