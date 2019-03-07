|
Fred Simon
Indianapolis - Fred Simon, a founder of Simon Property Group headquartered in Indianapolis, died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 89.
Fred was born Feb. 8, 1930 in New York City to Max and Mae Simon. He married Helene and they moved to Indianapolis in 1960. He was an integral part of building the foundation for Simon Property Group and led the leasing team.
Mr. Simon enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling the world. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Indiana Pacers, Indiana University basketball, the New York Yankees, and the Chicago Cubs. He had a magnetic personality and was a friend, mentor to those who knew him.
Mr. Simon was active in Congregation Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis, the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), and the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis. He was involved in many philanthropic endeavors and was the founder of The Helene G. Simon Hillel Center at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
Mr. Simon is survived by his wife, Arline Simon; his brother, Herb Simon; his daughters, Shari Simon Greenberg and Linda Simon Bennett; and his grandchildren, Arline, Harrison, Lillian, Jordan, Madison, Taylor, Shelby, Tera, Emma, Megan, and Ryan. Mr. Simon was preceded in death by his wife, Helene; his brother, Melvin; his son, Jeffrey; and his granddaughter, Melanie.
Services will be held in Palm Springs, California.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations and condolences to the Simon family at Eisenhower Medical Center and the Indiana University Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019