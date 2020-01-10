Resources
Martha E. Moore
January 8, 2020, age 65 years. Daughter of Doris and the late Amory Moore. Sister of Helen and Clayton (Nancy) Moore. Aunt of Molly and Katie Moore. Further survived by aunts, uncles, many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Martha recently retired from the Alumni Relations Dept. at Marquette University. Prior to that, she worked at the Milwaukee Protestant Home. She was a longtime volunteer at Lakefront Festival of Arts. She was also a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Martha was blessed to have so many wonderful people in her life, for which she was very grateful. While impossible to name them all, Martha's family wishes to especially thank the Marquette University community and her neighborhood family for their kindness, generosity and support as well as the medical staff at Froedtert Hospital for their care and compassion.

Family and friends will gather at Gesu Church, 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave. (parking available in Lot J behind Church - enter off 11th St.) on Fri. Jan. 17, 2020 from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM with Memorial Services at 11:00 AM. Private inurnment, Oak Hill Cemetery, Brookfield, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Maur Ave. #550. Chicago, IL 60631.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
