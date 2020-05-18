Nancy Ann Janowski
ELM GROVE - Joined her beloved husband of 60 years, Jerald, in God's peace and eternal life on Friday, May 15, 2020. Nancy was born on December 20, 1935 to Oscar and Anne Baker. She was born and raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Washington High School. Nancy peacefully passed away surrounded by the loving presence of her family. The family would like to thank her caregivers especially Carla and Megan. Nancy possessed a kind heart, a gentle spirit, a compassionate hand and a loving touch. She gave freely, generously and unconditionally to her spouse and her family. Nancy was the soul of the family. Those who had the blessing of knowing her were made better by her presence.
Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers Clifford, Vern and James Baker and is survived by her loving family: sons Jeffrey (Gwenn) Janowski, Steven (Chau) Janowski, Gary (Kim) Janowski; grandchildren Sarah, Jacob, Andrew, Matthew, Elizabeth, Anne, Kristin and Michael; great grandchildren Audrey, Mia, Clara and Owen and many sisters-in law, nieces and nephews.
In honor of Nancy's life of service, the family requests memorials be sent to the charity of one's choice and to undertake random acts of kindness and love.
A visitation and celebration of her life will be held for her immediate family at Krause Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. Nancy will be laid to eternal rest at Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date at St. Mary's Visitation Church in Elm Grove, Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 18 to May 24, 2020.