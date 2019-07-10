|
Schramka, Paul Edward Born to Eternal Life July 8, 2019, age 91 years. He always said "I would have been older, but I was sick a year" Preceded in death by his wife Barbara (nee Malley), grandson Matthew Schramka, and his parents Eugene and Rose (nee Fons) Schramka. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Ondrejka) Willborn-Schramka. Loving father of Stephen (Cristina), Michael (Joy), MaryAnne (Dr. Jeffrey) Molter, Peter (Amanda) and Dr. Gregory (Dr. Susan) Schramka. Dear grandfather of Rachel Schramka; Lauren, Adam (Heather) and Jordan Schramka; Alec and Shannon Molter; Grace and Caroline Schramka; and Mallory and Samantha Schramka. Proud great-grandfather of Odin Valentine Schramka. Fond brother of Eugene (late Ellen) and Thomas (Jeanne) Schramka. Also survived by the Willborn family, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Paul was a man of faith, family, the flag and fastballs. All of which are embodied in America's national pastime - baseball. His talent and dedication to the sport earned him a starting spot in the opening day lineup for the 1953 Chicago Cubs. One of his claims to fame is having been the last player to wear #14 with the Cub's before the legendary Ernie Banks wore it. After his professional career ended, "Schrammy" returned to Milwaukee and continued play at a high level in the Milwaukee County Langsdorf League with the Falk Corporation. When his playing days ended, he continued to support and promote baseball as the longtime president of the Old Time Ballplayers Assn., the World Series Club and coaching. Paul never forgot where he came from and was a Charter Member and current President of the Riverwest Alumni Assn. He was a member of the Messmer High School Athletic Hall of Fame, University of San Francisco Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Wisconsin Baseball Hall of Fame. Paul served the Milwaukee community as a funeral director for his entire career. His dedication, kindness and commitment to those that he served helped to ease the burden of countless families during a very difficult time in their lives. Paul delighted in helping people, whether in business, coaching or his involvement in community organizations. He was also a prankster and reveled in making people laugh. He often punctuated a personal encounter by telling his latest funny story. Paul had an unconditional positive regard for everyone he encountered. He was a role model in all regards. He will be deeply missed. To honor his humor, his family will make sure he gets the casket with the seven handles he always joked about. The seventh handle is on the inside so he can hang on! Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, July 16, 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave, Menomonee Falls, with the Most Reverend Jeffrey R. Haines presiding. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, July 15, from 4-8 PM at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol drive, Brookfield, and Tuesday at the church from 9:00-9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Messmer High School, 742 W. Capitol Dr., Milwaukee, 53206 or the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove, 53122 would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 10 to July 14, 2019