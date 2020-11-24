Lorraine M. Smith, 94, died peacefully at home in Rockford, IL on Friday, October 23, 2020, surrounded by loving family. She was born on January 27, 1926 in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Jesse and Reba (Warren) McInnis. Lorraine married Dr. Fred N. Smith, a former high school classmate, in 1947; they moved to Rockford, IL in 1955. Lorraine enjoyed working as a realtor in the Rockford area. She was a wonderful cook who loved to play golf and was a volunteer with the Rockford Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Lorraine and Fred were long-time members of Court Street United Methodist Church. Lorraine was a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother; her family loved her dearly and she will be greatly missed.
Survived by her husband, Fred; daughters, Diane Smith of Rockford, Laura (Roger) Colden of Dunwoody, GA, and Amy Shappert of Lake Bluff, IL; grandchildren, Dr. Caroline Colden (Spencer Milton), Thomas Colden, Sarah (Luke) Corsiglia, and Scott Shappert. Predeceased by her son, Fred J. Smith and sisters, Rosemary Pelanne and Peggy May.
Memorials may be made in Lorraine's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Court Street United Methodist Church.