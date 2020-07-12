Richard William Tavelli was one of those people that everybody knew. He passed peacefully with his wife of 45 years, Loretta, his son, Andy, and daughter, Larissa with her husband, Nick, by his side. Andy's wife, Kelly, and his four children, along with countless others, were with him in spirit. As he slipped these surly bonds, his favorite band, Eric Clapton and The Cream, played softly in the background as the fading rays of a New Mexico sunset reflected off of the mountains and a full moon rose above them. While it wasn't wrestling a grizzly bear with a Bowie knife, it was still a pretty damn good way to go by any account. A few weeks ago, he told his son that he wasn't afraid of what lie ahead. That statement has brought the family much comfort and solace. In the words of a good family friend, "no fear is the mark of a good man who has lived his life well, loved deeply, and has been loved deeply." That fit Rick to a "T." He was a passionate man who never met a stranger and loved everyone.
Rick was born in Cortland, New York on April 3, 1950. He was the only child of Elmer and Marguerite Tavelli. He had many fond memories of times spent in the surrounding lakes and areas of Upstate New York with his extended family and friends before escaping the cold and snowy winters by moving to New Mexico in 1971. During his early years in Albuquerque, he became a place kicker for the University of New Mexico Lobo football team, a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and met the love of his life whom he wed on August 23, 1975. Rick graduated UNM with a Bachelor's of University Studies with a concentration in Architecture.
His sense of humor and joy for life live on in his wife, children, and grandchildren. Known for telling many tall tales that he coined as "true stories," he also had a knack for making even the smallest encounters feel special. He encouraged us when we needed it, provided the honest (and occasional tough) love when we lacked the will power, lifted us up when we needed courage, guided us through the rough times and celebrated along-side us during the good ones. He was a world class husband, dad, friend, and leader (and occasional follower when his grandbabies were in command).
Rick left his mark on this world and in the hearts of so many people. He was a builder and a dreamer. He was the glue that kept our extended family connected, even as far away as Italy. His deep friendships span continents and oceans. His lasting friendship with his brothers in the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity left such a happy and memorable impression that the fraternity has created a memorial scholarship in his name.
To look across the city of Albuquerque, you can't hardly find a place where he hasn't had an impact. From Albuquerque Isotopes Stadium, to the Albuquerque Aquarium and Botanical Gardens, to Civic Plaza, to the Starfire Observatory on Base, to the Kimo Theater downtown, Rick's legacy of work is everywhere. Even in Santa Fe, Los Alamos, and Las Vegas, his work is enjoyed by thousands at the Geneva Chavez Community Center, the Los Alamos Public Library (The Bird), and the Armand Hammer World College. His professional resume included serving as Vice President for Bradbury Stamm Construction Company, retiring after 31 years; construction development at Mesa del Sol; Director of Construction Industries Division for the State of New Mexico; Project Manager for Franken Construction Company; Director of Business Development at McCarthy NM Building Companies, Inc; and finally starting his own company as an owners representative consulting service. He served on the New Mexico Historical Preservation Society Board, the Ronald McDonald Foundation Board, and the Samaritan Counseling Center Board. He was an advisor to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe for the Church of the Incarnation and was on the original building committee for the Risen Savior Catholic Church. Take any drive across town and you will see his work and professional legacy on display in countless other projects.
One of his greatest joys was working on his family home with seemingly endless projects displaying his craftsmanship and ever-outdated 70's style (we kid...well mostly). His yard was one of his biggest sources of pride, admired by all who passed by, many of whom stopped by to enjoy a summer evening on the backyard patio. His love for building and wood working extended into many Rick Tavelli Custom Originals. From transforming his grandchildren's beds into princess castles, aircraft flight decks, and most recently, the magical halls of Hogwartz, Rick found a way to share his attention to detail and craftsmanship in a loving way for his grandbabies. He also loved to help his friends and neighbors with their own DIY house projects.
Rick always lent a helping hand, whether requested or not. He was just the type of person to jump in and help take care of his people. He was a mentor to so many from an early age, starting as a YAFL football coach long before his own children came along. As a father, he didn't hesitate to throw on his coach's hat to help teach his children his own brand of coordination and raw athleticism (some of which took and some of which thankfully did not). Though he never made the Olympics shortlist, he was an avid sportsman both in participation and spectatorship. He enjoyed skiing, sailing, softball, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, occasionally caught a fish or two, and had a lifelong adversarial relationship with the game of golf. He was an ever faithful Lobos fan and supported his children's and children's spouses college teams at Western Michigan University, Arizona State University, Michigan State University, and most recently became a devoted fan of the University of Nebraska Huskers. He never missed a single athletic event, especially that of his children or grandchildren.
Rick didn't much miss the northern winters of Upstate New York (who can blame him, certainly not his son who now resides in the Arctic North). However, he loved spending time in his home state of New York in the warm season on the shores of the Finger Lakes. His little slice of heaven on Earth was a cozy cottage on Song Lake, surrounded by family and friends. As a dedicated student of history, and one who was constantly in awe of the natural beauty of this world, he also loved visiting historically significant places and the natural wonders all over the United States and Europe. His last long trip was with his wife and cousins to the Tavelli family home town of San Colombano, nestled in a box canyon high in the Italian Alps. His wanderlust and love of travel has definitely left a lasting, worldly appreciation and positive impact on his family.
While his physical presence in this world has ceased, there is not a day that he won't be with us in our thoughts and actions. He will live on in the hearts, minds, stories, and "true stories" (jokes) of all those who loved and knew him. Words can't adequately convey the deep appreciation for all of the love and support everyone has shown us through this time.
If you have a few minutes this evening, throw on some Clapton and mix up a Manhattan (or whatever meets your fancy) and raise a glass to the man, the myth, the legend, Magnifico, The Big Lug, Papa-Wapa, Dad. Love and miss you big guy! Godspeed.
We request that those who knew Rick share their stories on the tribute wall or email photos and stories to Larissa at ltavelli@gmail.com
. We plan to celebrate his life together sometime in the future when we can all safely get together and toast to our favorite memories and stories of him.
Those wishing to honor his memory are asked to make a contribution to the American Cancer Society
or the Ronald McDonald Foundation of New Mexico.