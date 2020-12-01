Rocco P. Pravidica, 99, passed away on October 30, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Born September 22, 1921 in Centerville, Iowa he was son to John and Elizabeth (Sacco). He also had three siblings, Elizabeth, John and Charlie. A 1939 graduate of Centerville High School, he spent some time at Indian Hills Community College before joining the US Army. Rocco ended up being a Prisoner of War for 27 months in Germany before being able to come home to the United States. He married Lois Valentine on May 17, 1975 in Rockford Illinois. A longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and the Eagles Club, Rocco also enjoyed fishing, golfing and was a big Notre Dame and Packers fan. He was a very intelligent and humble man, every person Rocco met he treated as a friend.



He will be missed by those who loved him most, his wife of 45 years, Lois; his son, Martin (Sue) Pravidica; his daughter-in-law, Colleen Pravidica; his stepsons, Luke Cannella and Marc (Cindy) Cannella; grandchildren, Eric (Kelsey), Denise, Danette (Dan), Kiera (Daren), Bianca (Chris) and Nicolas; his great-grandchildren, Nora, Eamon, Jake, Cade, Brynne, Kamryn, Keaton and Bronson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and son, Dennis Pravidica.

