|
|
Lubbock- Gary Lovelace was born February 19, 1950 in Lubbock, TX to Joe and Lois Ann Lovelace.. He passed away March 11, 2019 in Seminole, OK surrounded by family and friends. Gary graduated from Abernathy High School in 1968 and was a proud member of the community. Gary played football for the University of Houston before returning home to West Texas. Gary was a third generation cotton farmer in Abernathy most of his life. He is survived by his children Joe and Christie Lovelace, Lemoore, CA, Rindi Lovelace, Oklahoma City, OK, Kayla and Russell Flanary, Wewoka, OK and Tammy Elliott, Lubbock, TX. He is survived also by his sister Dorinda Myatt and brother David Lovelace. Gary was Papa to 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He is preceded in death by his mother Lois Ann Lovelace, father Joe Lovelace and sister Jo Ann Ausenbaugh. The family would like to especially thank Kim Lovelace and Gary Martin for their continuous support, care and love. A celebration of life will be held Sunday March 31, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 3409 Milwaukee Ave. Lubbock, TX 79407
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019