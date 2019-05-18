Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Rush. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Samaritan Village Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Gordon Rush

February 4, 1922 - May 11, 2019

Ralph passed away after a brief illness. He resided for the last five years in Samaritan Village in Hughson. Before that he was an aquafarmer in Nordland, WA. Ralph enjoyed fishing and traveling with his wife, Anne. Ralph also enjoyed shooting and shot in practical pistol competitions into his 90s.

One of nine children of Lillian and Robin Rush, Ralph was born in Tehama, Nebraska. The family traveled as Robin set up YMCAs in the Midwest.

A World War II veteran, Ralph enlisted in 1942 and served as a reconnaissance scout in the 89th Division. Notably, Ralph was the first allied soldier into Ohrdruf [Germany], the first concentration camp liberated.

Ralph earned a degree in agricultural economy at Oregon State in 1948. Ralph married Irene Davies Rush of Santa Barbara in 1949. They had three children: Diane, John, and Janice. Ralph married Anne Jones Rush in 1974. Anne had two children, Mike Jones and Cheryl Jones Bohley.

During the 1950s, Ralph worked as a farm advisor for the UC Extension Service. In the '60s and '70s he was assistant manager of the Walnut Marketing Board until he developed a successful business raising Christmas trees. Ralph always thought of himself as a farmer.

Ralph Rush is survived by his brother, Robin Rush, his children: Diane Padovani, John Rush, Janice Mendenhall, Cheryl Jones Bohley, and Michael Jones, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Ralph's Life will take place at Samaritan Village Sunday at 2pm.

www.cvobituaries.com



